Stakeholders , General Public to the hearing on three bills, by Members of House Committee on Anti_Corruption, held in Abuja

L__R… Members of the committee, Hon Akin Rotimi Jr Hon Hon Raji Wale, Representatives of Speaker Hon Alyu Madaki, and Chairman House Committee on Acti-Corruption, Hon Prices Akiolu Kayode , during the Stakeholders and General Public to the hearing on three bills, by the Members of House Committee on Acti-Corruption, held at National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.
For a better society
_______________________________
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2