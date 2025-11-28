Seplat Energy trains 35 journalists in Edo, Delta to strengthen media capacity

EBENEZER ADYROKIYA , Warri

Seplat Energy Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to media development with the training of 35 journalists from leading media organisations across Edo and Delta states, as part of its sustained investment in strengthening the industry.

The two-day annual workshop, held on 26 and 27 November at Homesvilles Plus Hotel in Benin City and organised by Eloh Consulting Limited, brought together reporters from the Daily Champion, The Nation, The Sun, Vanguard, The Guardian, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Daily Independence, Reliance Newspaper, Urhobo media, and others from Warri, Sapele, and Benin.

In his opening remarks, Seplat Media Consultant, Mr Daniel Aibangbe, said the programme forms part of Seplat Energy’s long-term commitment to building media excellence, enhancing journalistic skills, and fostering collaboration as Nigeria transitions into 2025.

“This annual engagement is one of the ways Seplat continues to invest in the growth of the media profession.

We believe a well-trained media is essential to national development,” he said.

A major highlight of the workshop was the emphasis on Mobile Video Journalism (MOJO), with trainers urging journalists to embrace technology as a tool for more compelling storytelling.

Media professional, Mr Nnamdi Uwaemelulam, encouraged participants to enhance their digital skills by integrating video content and social media into their reports.

“Writing alone is no longer sufficient. Journalists must become tech-savvy to seize emerging opportunities in the digital space,” he said.

Describing MOJO as cost-efficient, flexible, and creativity-driven, he added that the technique enables practitioners to produce authentic and engaging stories.

He also advised journalists to prioritise personal safety while reporting, warning:

“No story is as important as your life.”

Uwaemelulam took participants through camera-handling techniques, video shooting strategies, and monetisation avenues such as podcasts, video platforms, and digital publishing.

A former Director at Lagos Business School, Dr Solomon Avbioroko, delivered a session on personal effectiveness, work–life balance, and retirement planning.

He urged journalists to adopt better time-management practices, including the use of daily to-do lists.

“Time is precious, and how you use it determines how effective you become,” he said.

He encouraged journalists to continuously upskill, prepare for life after paid employment, and prioritise innovation over complaint-driven mindsets.

“Effective people are not problem-minded; they are opportunity-minded,” he noted.

Another facilitator, Mr Patrick Oke, explored strategies for digital marketing, personal branding, and leveraging social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) to create and sell digital products.

At the end of the programme, participants received certificates of completion and commended Seplat Energy for its sustained investment in media capacity-building.

NAN’s Benin correspondent, Mr Usman Aliyu, described the workshop as “eye-opening and life-changing”.

“The facilitators demonstrated remarkable expertise. I look forward to applying the lessons in my daily practice,” he said.

Publisher of Reliance Newspaper and former Chairman of the Edo State NUJ, Mr Ralph Okhiria, also praised the initiative, saying:

“It is a mind-opening programme. I appreciate how the trainers equipped journalists to be self-reliant.

I encourage Seplat to sustain it, and I hope the government takes a cue.”

Similarly, the Warri correspondent of The Punch, Mr Dele Ogunyemi, said the training was “highly educative and impactful,” noting that it also served as a pre-retirement guide for media executives.