Power Sector Reforms: Reps threaten MDAs, Gencos , Discos with sanctions

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing the huge federal government investments post- privatization into the nation’s power sector reforms has warned that it will no longer tolerate key MDAs, generation and distribution companies refusal to honour its invitations.

The House panel further expressed dismay that many government agencies and companies have repeatedly ignored invitation letters issued in relation to the ongoing investigation into the nation’s power sector challenges and wondered why public officers should avoid an invitation by the paliament.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Al-Mustapha Aliyu, who gave the warning during the ongoing probe held on Friday at the National Assembly in Abuja, reiterated that the panel was very disappointed by the persistent absenteeism of some MDAs, generation companies and distribution companies.

He lamented that such unruly behaviour could undermine the efforts of the parliament to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s power sector investments for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizenry.

The lawmaker, however disclosed that the committee would commence naming and shaming of all invited entities that fail to appear before it, stressing that public scrutiny has become inevitable to compel strict compliance.

He explained that these agencies and other entities refusal to cooperate has hampered progress in identifying systemic lapses as well as proposing effective reforms urgently needed to boost electricity supply across the country.

The lawmaker equally disclosed the probe panel’s readiness to utilize all constitutional and legislative powers at its disposal to compel the defaulting MDAs and other stakeholders to attend the hearings.

According to him, the investigation is of national importance, and no agency would be allowed to derail or delay the process.

He, therefore reaffirmed his panel’s commitment to delivering a thorough and credible report, insisting that transparency from all stakeholders is essential to restoring confidence in Nigeria’s power sector in the country.

He called on all concerned MDAs, generation companies as well as it’s distribution counterparts to respect the authority of the parliament and appear before the committee without further delay

The House Committee helsman added that the panel will have no choice than to invoke constitutional provision against all absentees agencies and other entities