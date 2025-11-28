Nnamdi Kanu: SEAMATA urges political solution, requests Tinubu’s intervention

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The South East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA), the apex union of traders across the five South-East states and those of Igbo origin conducting business nationwide and abroad, has condemned the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which on November 20 sentenced Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment.

In a statement by its President General, Chief Emeka Emechebe, issued after its general meeting in Enugu on Monday, November 24, 2025, the association described the verdict as a “rude shock,” insisting it amounted to a miscarriage of justice.

SEAMATA recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, had on October 13, 2022, discharged and acquitted Kanu of terrorism charges. Despite that ruling, the IPOB leader remained in detention until last week’s conviction.

The traders expressed concern that the sentence was based on a law they noted had been repealed years earlier, describing the development as “a travesty of justice.”

The association further pointed out that several prominent Igbo elder statesmen — including former Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, the late Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; the late Chief Mbazulike Amechi; and the late constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN) — had appealed to former President Muhammadu Buhari for a political solution to Kanu’s case, though their efforts did not materialise before their deaths.

SEAMATA urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene through the prerogative of mercy and adopt a political solution that would lead to Kanu’s release, saying such a move would help restore calm, reduce insecurity and ease youth restiveness in the South East.

The group also called on the governors of the South-East states to lend their voices to the quest for justice and a peaceful resolution.

“We are anxiously expecting a positive and gracious consideration of our humble request from our ever-listening President,” the group stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2