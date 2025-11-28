Ministry of Justice receives 149 Case diaries from state command of Nigeria Police

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Commissioner Justice and Attorney general of Taraba State, Yakubu Maikasuwa (SAN), has disclosed that the Ministry received One hundred and forty-nine various criminal cases in the state from the State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, Ministries, Departments, Agencies and other authorities for legal advice.

The Commissioner represented by the Acting Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary, Barrister Sunday Ibrahim Maikarfi made the disclosure during the Budget defence at the Taraba State House of Assembly, Jalingo.

“Out of these, One hundred and thirty were disposed while Nineteen are pending.

“Sixty eight convicted for various offences.

He said that the Ministry has Sixty two pending of civil cases across the courts, while it received and drafted and vetted Twenty Four Contract agreements from MDA’S.

“Two percent contract processing fee for the agreements were dedicated at sources and remitted directly to the Ministry of Fiance.

According to him, the Ministry has a staff strength of One hundred and twenty six including control staff.

He appreciated the Members for approving the sum of N723,787,742.38 for the construction of befitting office accommodation for staff.

“We happily inform the committee that construction is on going and have reached advance stage.

He listed out some of the needs of the Ministry to include, Law Books or Reports to cost the sum of N25,000,000.00, adding that if the said amount is released, it will a long way to further research for law officers.

“In order to decongest our Courts, there is need for Multi – Door Court to assist in settling disputes amicably. It is cheap, easy and promote cordial relationship between the parties.

He gave the estimated budget for the settlement of judgement at N200,000,000.00, describing it as inadequate.

“There are pending cases judgement debts to the tune of N3,959,240,149.69, we therefore solicit for upward review to N3,959,240,149.69.

He disclose that the Ministry has been facing difficulties in securing attendance of witnesses in Court, thereby the need for witness support fund.

“The witness support fund will assist in that direction, to take care of their transportation, duty traveling allowances and feeding while summoned to testify in criminal and civil cases.

Similarly, the Acting Permanent Secretary, State Civil Service Commission, Mr. David Nya in his presentation said that the sum of over N200,000,000.00 was approved for last year, while the sum of over N300,000,000.00 was propose for 2026.

He pointed out that the Commission has no revenue generation “no revenue and nothing was generated.”

He disclosed that the Commission has compiled the list of staff that were employed since Gongola State to the present Taraba State, adding that most of them will be retiring next year.

Earlier, while declaring the Budget defence open, the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kizito Bonzena charge Ministries Departments Agencies(MDA’S) to take the 2026 budget defence exercise with seriousness.

“This year’s budget will not be business as usual. I call on all the Heads of MDA’S to be present for the defence and I urge you to be realistic to enable the government serve you better.

Speaking seperately, Chairmen of various committees, reiterated the significance of the budget for every in coming fiscal year, adding that the exercise is to ensure that all allocations are used for the purpose intended.

The various MDA’S that appeared before the House committees include, Ministry of Justice, Judiciary, Cabinet Affairs, Muslim and Christian Welfare Boards.

Also Civil Service Commission, Board of Internal Revenue, Beareu for Public Procument, Health, Science and Technology, Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC), amongst others.

