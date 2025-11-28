Local Manufacturing only way to measure Nigeria’s wealth — CEO Skyewise Group

The Chief Executive Officer of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, has called for more investment in local manufacturing as a way to boost poverty reduction, create wealth and reduce dependency on other nations.

Dr. Abuyere who spoke on Thursday in Abuja at an event to mark the 35th anniversary of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) FCT Chapter said no nation builds wealth by depending on imported goods to serve its local markets.

“The wealth of a nation is not measured by the volume of money in circulation but by goods and services produced in that nation. We must keep faith with our country and believe that it will work. We must do all we can as a people to eat what we produce and produce what we eat as against exporting our wealth outside the shores of this great country”, he said.

Highlighting on the theme, “Leadership for Inclusive Development and Nation Branding”, he described Nigeria as the best country on earth, full of potential to make everyone who believes in it to thrive.

“The best branding we can give to this country starts with our mindset. We must make the world see us as a vibrant people who believe in their country instead of talking it down.

“The radical economic transformation of this country does not reside in the hands of the government alone but the citizens. Entrepreneurship remains the most viable window to lift people out of poverty and economically empower our people”, he said.

He therefore urged Nigerians to have a renewed mind by believing in the country and speaking positively of it. He also called on young Nigerians to begin to develop bigger vision as against the quest for survival.

The 35th anniversary ceremony attracted notable personalities including the President, Chairman of the Council of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris who was represented by the DG VON, Jibrin Baba-Ndace, former Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Amina Adamu Augie, members of National Assembly, and members of the international community.

