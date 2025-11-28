Lagos targets global waterfront appeal with new policies, first boardwalk

The Lagos State Government says it is intensifying waterfront development to position the city as an all-year-round tourist destination with new policies, a boardwalk and upgraded pontoons.

The Commissioner of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, said this on the sidelines of a tourism event on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, Tourism Stakeholders Engagement Summit, was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MTAC) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the event was with the theme, ‘Unlocking the Potential and Opportunities of Lagos Tourism: Collaboration and Partnership for A Greater Lagos.’

Alebiosu said the state aimed at making the Lagos experience stand out globally, adding that it was giving ongoing reclamation projects more character so they can be more globally competitive.

He said the waterfront development would mirror global standards seen in other places like Dubai and Spain.

“There has to be a reason why people would visit Lagos all year round,” he said.

Alebiosu said the state was introducing new infrastructure, including the first boardwalk in Lagos, the first fish market undergoing renovation and high-capacity concrete pontoons.

“It hasn’t been done before. Now we just introduced that.

“So, just to mention a few, these are some of the things we’re looking at injecting into the system in order for the dynamics to change,”

NAN reports that a boardwalk is a walkway made of wooden boards, most commonly found along a beach or shore.

It provides a firm surface for pedestrians to walk on, especially over soft or wet ground like sand, and can also be built in natural areas like wetlands, marshes, or parks to allow access without disturbing the environment.

While pontoons are buoyant, flat-bottomed floats used to support a structure on water, commonly found on flat-decked boats, floating bridges, and seaplanes.

Alebiosu said the reforms were a blend of physical upgrades and new policies.

He explained that the collaboration with MTAC was key because it would give the projects more character and ensure that the state achieved service delivery for those it was intended for.

