Lagos records 16,000 residents living with HIV

Lagos State has confirmed that no fewer than 160,000 residents are currently living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), sparking renewed concern over the state’s public-health outlook.

The disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LASCA), Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, who noted that 147,466 people are already receiving antiretroviral treatment across the state. She described Lagos as the second-highest HIV-burdened state in the country by population.

Dr. Animashaun expressed alarm over a sharp drop in HIV testing, revealing that only 222,415 tests were conducted from January to September 2025 — representing a significant fall from last year’s figures for the same period. The decline, she warned, threatens early detection efforts and may undermine progress made in reducing infection rates.

According to LASCA, disruptions to community outreach programmes earlier in the year slowed down routine testing, counselling and follow-up services in many vulnerable communities.

In response, Lagos State has launched an intensified Community HIV Testing Campaign, under which nearly 10,000 residents have already been screened, with all positive cases immediately linked to care.

The agency urged residents to get tested regularly, reject stigma, and support ongoing efforts aimed at achieving virus suppression and preventing new infections.