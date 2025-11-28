Ibori hails Oborevwori’s performance, predicts greater political strides

EBENEZER ADYROKIYA ,Warri

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for what he described as “remarkable strides in good governance” during a meeting at the Agbarha-Otor country home of late businessman, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

In a moment that signaled renewed political unity within the Delta Central Senatorial District, a visibly delighted Ibori stood to welcome Governor Oborevwori as he arrived at the venue.

The encounter comes amid increasing affirmations from political leaders and stakeholders, including former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, acknowledging Oborevwori’s leadership stature within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

A trending video from the gathering captured Ibori offering what supporters described as “well-calculated prayers” for Oborevwori, predicting electoral victories and even a future elevation to the Senate after the governor completes his tenure on 29 May 2031.

He commended the governor’s visionary approach, citing significant infrastructure expansion, growing peace, and steady progress across all three senatorial districts.

In his reaction, the Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, portrayed Ibori as a father-figure in Delta’s political space.

He stressed that Ibori’s public commendation of Oborevwori highlights the governor’s performance, resilience, and humility—qualities he said are essential for the continued success of the MORE Agenda.

Oghenesivbe added: “Chief James Ibori remains a father-figure in Delta’s political landscape. It is crucial for all political leaders in Delta Central to work together as we approach another electioneering period.

“The unity of the Urhobo nation plays a vital role in Delta State’s political equation. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is providing focused leadership that is driving development, peace, and stability across Delta Central, Delta North and Delta South.

His pragmatic governance model is already yielding tremendous results.”

He expressed confidence that the renewed cordiality between both leaders would endure for the benefit of Deltans, adding that the era of political divisions was fading.

According to him, Delta Central leaders are poised for “collective and greater achievements moving forward”.

Oghenesivbe further stated that Ibori’s open endorsement of Oborevwori for a second term sets the tone for a decisive victory in 2027 for both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori in Delta State.

He reaffirmed readiness for the forthcoming elections, projecting sweeping wins for the APC across all 25 local government areas.

Ibori’s candid prayers and endorsement, observers say, underscore a growing political alignment behind Governor Oborevwori as he pursues accelerated development for Delta State.