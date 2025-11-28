FG reaffirms commitment to social dialogue in resolving trade disputes, pledges partnership with organized labour

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal government has reinstated its commitment to using social dialogue as a tool for resolving trade union disputes and improving workplace conditions, even as it sort partnership with labour to equip the nation’s workforce with the skills and protections required for competitiveness in a rapidly changing global economy.

Minister of Labour and Employment Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi who stated this at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN) in Abuja Thursday, said government remained fully committed to fostering harmonious industrial relations, promoting decent work, and creating an enabling environment where workers and employers can thrive.

Dingyadi said government was mindful of the challenges being experienced across various sectors-ranging from economic pressures to workplace transformation driven by technology, adding that’: “yet we are equally encouraged by the resilience and professionalism of unions such as yours”.

The minister stated that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu, will continue to prioritize labour-government collaboration in improving the condition of Nigerian workers.

He commended members of the association for their contribution to the growth of the nation’s economy, urging them to sustain the efforts.

“We see ASCN as a dependable partner in this regard. Your constructive engagement in tripartite processes especially in matters of job security, labour standards, and workplace productivity-remains invaluable.

“As the world of work continues to evolve, we must work together to equip our workforce with the skills and protections required for competitiveness in a rapidly changing global economy.

“The Ministry is committed to collaborating with labour unions, employers, and other stakeholders to strengthen policies that promote decent work, safeguard worker rights, and drive national productivity”, he stated. .

The minister further encouraged the association’s members to use the gathering to reflect deeply on the critical issues facing them and to reaffirm their commitment to ethical unionism, and develop proposals that can further support the government’s collective goal of promoting peace, equity, and sustainable development in the labour sector.

“As you deliberate, please be assured of the Ministry’s continued partnership and support. Together, we can build a labour environment that is fair, just, and responsive to the needs of Nigerian workers and the aspirations of our nation”, he noted.

Earlier, the National President of ASCSN, comrade Shehu Mohammed, in the last 12 months, the Central Working Committee (CWC) in keeping with the promise he made on the day of their inauguration, has put machinery in motion toward implementing policies and programmes to strengthen the Union and to promote the interest of members all over the federation.

Those activities, he listed includes: Relocation of the national secretariat to Abuja, building project in Abuja, training programme, restoration of gratuity, contributory pension scheme amendment, plan to sell unity schools and payment of promotion and other outstanding arrears.

The association president used the forum to add his voice to the called for improved security strategies in the country, calling on the federal government to move in to action for the safety of lives and properties of the people.

“Every day, we all read in mainstream and social media and watch on television, gory tales of citizens being kidnapped, killed, or displaced from their homes by all manner of criminals. This almost daily incidences of violence has created a specter of fear among the citizens in all parts of the country. Members of the Association and their families have been largely affected by the activities of these criminals.

“I wish, therefore, to appeal to the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture in the country and reposition it to meet the aspiration of the citizens.

“As for the Governors, they should take up the challenge thrown at them by the President when he urged them to step up their activities in securing their States. In this regard. since the fear of creating State Police is hinged largely on the premise that Governors may use them as tools for vendetta, I wish to suggest that the State Houses of Assembly should adopt a model of State Police where the Governor will not have absolute control of the institution.

“For instance, the composition of a State Police Commission that will oversee and monitor the daily operations of the State Police Command could be made up of representatives of political parties, labour leaders. prominent citizens of the state, religious groups, traditional rulers, students, and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) to check the State Chief Executives who may be inclined to abuse their powers.

“I believe that all hands must be on deck to reverse the deteriorating security issues in the country so that the Government can discharge its primary responsibility of safeguarding lives and property of the citizens”.

He further urged the association’s members to remain steadfast in their support for the Union and avoid falling into the traps of those he said, do not wish the Association well.

“Your activities in your states should be in line with the vision and mission of our great Union which are centered on member’s welfare. I want to assure you that the current National Leadership of the Association is committed to lifting the banner of the Union to greater heights so that it can remain formidable to continue to fight for members’ welfare and wax stronger as a leading light in/the comity of Trade Unions in Nigeria”, he stated.

