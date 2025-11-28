FG condemns military coup in Guinea-Bissau

.Demands unconditional restoration of constitutional order

.As Tinubu joins ECOWAS leaders in emergency virtual meeting

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has learned with profound dismay and deep concern the unfortunate military coup which has led to an unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Government in a release issued to newsmen by its Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa Thursday strongly condemned the act of military insurrection which undermines the democratic progress, constitutional order, and stability not only of Guinea-Bissau but of the entire West African sub-region.

This coup d’état, he stated represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means.

The statement reads: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety and security of all those detained and the full respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions in Guinea-Bissau.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria unequivocally calls on the authorities in Guinea-Bissau to ensure and guarantee the safety of all election observers still in the country on official assignment”.

“The Nigerian federation urges all actors involved to exercise utmost restraint, prioritize peaceful dialogue, and respect the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau as expressed through their ballots and the peaceful conclusion of the election with the announcement of results by the electoral management body”.

The nation also warned that those behind this act will be held accountable for their actions, which threaten to plunge the nation into chaos and reverse the hard-won gains of its democracy.

He said that Nigeria, as a key member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, will work closely with our regional and international partners to take all necessary measures to ensure the swift return to normalcy and constitutional governance in Guinea-Bissau.

The government also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the promotion of democracy, peace, and stability across the African continent.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday joined other ECOWAS Heads of State in an extraordinary virtual summit convened to address the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.

‎The emergency meeting brought together West African leaders in a rapid diplomatic response to the coup that followed disputed elections in the country.

‎The high-level deliberation is aimed at preserving stability and upholding constitutional order in the troubled nation.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Guinea-Bissau military seized power on Wednesday after arresting President Umaro Embalo and naming Gen. Horta Nta Na Man as head of a one-year transitional government.

‎Guinea-Bissau, with a population of about 2.2 million, has experienced recurrent coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago.

‎In a statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria expressed deep concern over the military takeover, describing it as an unconstitutional change of government that threatens democratic progress and regional stability.

‎It will be recalled that Tinubu had served two consecutive terms as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government until June 2025, when he handed leadership to Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

‎ECOWAS has been grappling with a resurgence of coups across the region in recent years, and Thursday’s emergency summit signalled the bloc’s resolve to prevent further destabilisation.

