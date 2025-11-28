Enachioken in Council Honours distinguished Abiriba women , friends of the community

The Abiriba Ancient Kingdom has concluded a historic two-day cultural celebration during which outstanding Abiriba women and notable friends of the community were honoured with the prestigious Inyom Abiriba and Ada Ena titles.

The investitures, held on Sunday, November 23 and Monday, November 24, 2025, took place at the Palace of the Enachioken of Abiriba, attracting dignitaries, traditional rulers, community leaders and guests from within and outside Nigeria.

The honours underscore the kingdom’s centuries-old matrilineal heritage and celebrate the pivotal role women play in Abiriba’s sociopolitical and cultural development.

The event also commemorated the historic 1992 Abiriba Women’s Protest, the watershed moment that earned Abiriba women national recognition and led to the annual observance of Abiriba Women’s Day on November 25.

The honours, rooted in the ancient kingdom’s respected tradition of women’s leadership, highlight Abiriba’s unique matrilineal heritage, where mothers and women operate an independent governance structure under the Eze Inyom Abiriba.

This year’s celebration also commemorated the 1992 Abiriba Women’s Protest, a defining moment when Abiriba women marched from Abiriba to Umuahia on November 25, 1992, demanding government intervention to restore peace.

The protest led to immediate government action and later inspired the annual observance of Abiriba Women’s Day every November 25.

Recipients of the Inyom Abiriba title included the wife of Abia State Governor, Her Excellency Dr. Precilia Chioma Otti, Dr Nwannadiya Glory Ugah, Elder Georgina Mma Agbagha, Princess Mercy Owoh Nnanna, Grace Richard Nmecha, Barr. Nnenna Obewu Onwuka, Ego Mang Ndukwe, and Ezinne Ada Obasi amongst others.

The Ada Ena honours were conferred on 48 young women, among whom are American-born Ada Nde Abiriba, Dr Nyiema Obidiya Carter–Eme, Dr Lolo Esther Ogisi Ina, Nneoha Nnenna Ejindu Ireke Mang, Barr. Ebere Ifendu, Dr. Ashley Ubani Roberts, Sandra Kalu Ali, Chief Mrs. Grace Udensi, and other distinguished personalities.

The 72 women were honoured for their great impact and contributions to leadership, peacebuilding, and community development.

The Enachioken in Council while speaking with journalists, however, described the ceremony as a reinforcement of Abiriba’s values of unity, peace, progress and women empowerment and a continuing tradition of celebrating individuals who contribute positively to Abiriba’s progress.

While noting that this year’s awards would equally serve as motivation for more women to rise in leadership and community service.

In the spirit and celebration of community pride and heritage, both days featured colourful cultural displays, traditional rites, royal blessings, and widespread participation from Abiriba sons, daughters and friends across the world.

The palace of the Enachioken was also filled with dignitaries, traditional leaders and invited guests, as well as honourees who proudly displayed their colourful attires, cards and insignia.

