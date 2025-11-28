November 28, 2025
Trending now

Ecobank unveils SME Bazaar, targets premium shopping experience for Lagos residence

Local Manufacturing only way to measure Nigeria’s wealth — CEO Skyewise Group

CSCS announces go-live of T+2 settlement cycle in capital market

Stakeholders , General Public to the hearing on three bills, by Members…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 28 2025

Lagos records 16,000 residents living with HIV

FG reaffirms commitment to social dialogue in resolving trade disputes, pledges partnership…

Nnamdi Kanu: SEAMATA urges political solution, requests Tinubu’s intervention

Access Holdings’ Executive Director calls for sector focused transformation in African corporate…

Ex-SGF to FG: Adopt diplomatic approach to Trump’s threat

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

Ecobank unveils SME Bazaar, targets premium shopping experience for Lagos residence

by comfort0117

Ecobank has announced the launch of the Ecobank SME Bazaar, a two-weekend festive marketplace designed to celebrate local creativity, empower entrepreneurs, and give Lagos residents a premium shopping experience this Detty December.

The Bazaar will hold on 29–30 November and 6–7 December at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the event, Head of SMEs, Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses, describing them as the heartbeat of Nigeria’s economy.

She explained that the Ecobank SME Bazaar was created to enhance visibility for entrepreneurs, expand market access, and support sustainable business growth.

According to her, “This isn’t just a market; it’s a vibrant hub of culture, commerce, and connection. From fresh farm produce to trendy fashion, handcrafted pieces, lifestyle products, and delicious food and drinks, the Ecobank SME Bazaar promises an unforgettable experience for both shoppers and participating SMEs.

“Whether you’re shopping for festive gifts, hunting for unique finds, or soaking in the Detty December energy, this is the place to be.”

Ms. Odu added that participating businesses will enjoy increased brand exposure, deeper customer engagement, and meaningful networking opportunities, making the Bazaar a strong platform for both festive-season sales and long-term business growth.

Ecobank powers the event in partnership with TKD Farms, Eko Marche, Leyyow, and other SME-focused organisations committed to building sustainable enterprises.

Related posts

Military kills 10 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno, recover arms and ammunition

Peter Anayo

Rojenny stadium CEO, APGA trustee, Rojenny celebrates 70th birthday with daughter

Peter Anayo

NPAN raises alarm over Nigeria’s heightened insecurity

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO