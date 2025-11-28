ActionAid @25: Information Minister commends 25 years of impact

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has praised ActionAid Nigeria for 25 years of action, service, and transformative work across the country.

Speaking at the 25th Anniversary of ActionAid Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister said, “For a quarter of a century, ActionAid has taken development to the frontlines, empowering women and girls, strengthening education, improving healthcare, advocating for governance reforms, supporting communities during crises, and amplifying the voices of the most vulnerable.”

ActionAid, he added, must be praised for its innumerable responses to challenging humanitarian situations and grassroots empowerment work that have shaped policy and community development in profound and measurable ways in Nigeria. “Today, we gather to honour this legacy and to look toward the next chapter.”

The statement was released by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He highlighted two symbolic milestones at the event, the launch of the AAN@25 Legacy Book and the unveiling of the ActionAid building prototype, describing them as a strong signal of organisational growth and long-term presence in Nigeria.

“I am equally pleased to unveil the ActionAid building prototype, a strong signal of organisational growth and long-term presence in Nigeria.

This forward-looking investment reflects ActionAid’s commitment to deepening its contribution to our nation over the next 25 years and beyond. These milestones deserve our collective applause,” he said.

Addressing misconceptions about Nigeria abroad, Idris stressed that the country is not a violator of religious freedom and reaffirmed that such freedoms are clearly guaranteed in the constitution. He acknowledged security challenges but emphasized that government efforts are yielding progress.

He cautioned against narratives that mischaracterise Nigeria and strain its relations with its partners, particularly the United States.

He urged civil society groups to help correct these misrepresentations by applying evidence-based insights into the Nigerian situation that allow them to take a constructive and leading role in reshaping the false narratives.

Reaffirming the government’s responsibility to protect citizens, especially children, he noted that “our children must be safe in their schools, safe in their communities, and safe in their homes” and highlighted President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a national emergency on security.

The Minister explained that the emergency measures include new recruitment into security agencies, support for state-level security outfits, and a push for legislative action towards establishing state police.

He described the declaration as a turning point in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

He called on CSOs to deepen their support for open governance, media freedom, digital literacy, and community development, and affirmed that ActionAid’s contributions in these areas remain “complementary and invaluable” to national progress.

