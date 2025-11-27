Traditional wedding (Igba Nkwu) Nnedinma Adaora Obi ,Chuba Babatunde Adaetu held in Lagos

Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi, during their traditional wedding in Lagos.

L-r …Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze); Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi; Senator Victor Umeh & Lady Prisca Umeh; Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola Abaelu (Ugonabo), during the traditional wedding (igba Nkwu) of Nnedinma & Chuba held in Lagos on 22/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chief Engr. Dr. Cyril Ajagu; Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze); Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, Former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi, Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola Abaelu (Ugonabo) and Chief Benjamin Ozoluegbe.

Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze), is arriving at the venue of the reception with friends of the family.

Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola Abaelu (Ugonabo) (2nd right), arriving at the venue with friends of the family.

From the middle, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi, presents the traditional wine to her husband, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, while others watch.

L-r… Managing Director, Law Title International Limited, Chief (Mrs) Uzo Inno-Okoye; Chairman, of Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; Group Managing Director / Editor–in–Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL), Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Chief (Mrs) Ify Nwachukwu; Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe; Businessman and politician, Chief Victor Mbadiwe.

L-r …Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur, Chief (Mrs.) Bridget Mayaki, CEO, Ray Okoye Foundation, (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief (Mrs.) Christy Ray –Okoye, Director, Tender Palms School, Maryland, Mrs. Magdalene Omole.

L-r…Mr Steven Mayaki; Chief Sir Ray Okoye (Onowu of Ifitedunu); Chief Barr. (Mrs.) Edith Mike-Ejezie.

The Bride Mother Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze); (3rd )left pose with members of the Committee of Friends for Humanity, COFFHA, during the traditional wedding (igba Nkwu) of Nnedinma & Chuba.

L-r …Dame Princess Karenate – Egbuson; Prof (Mrs) Motunrayo Olumakaiye; Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze); Barrister Joy Ebeledike and Dame Edith Ude.

L-r… Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, Former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi. Pose with Group Managing Director / Editor–in–Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL), Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Noble Lady Barrister, Juliet Mbadugba; a specialist in growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Ernest Ebi; GMD/CEO, of Futureview Group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi.

Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi, cutting their traditional wedding cake.

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu ; Mrs Vicky Akwiwu and Mrs Ifunanya Udoji .

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Umeh; Lady Ada Ngini; Lolo Uche Umofia; Chief Barrister Mrs. Edith Mike-Ejezie; Lady Christie Onwuzulike; President (COFFHA) Barrister Augustina Igbokwe.

L-r … Retired Major General , Ike Nwachukwu & Mrs Gwendoiyn.

Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi (both Middle), pose with members of their family.

L-r… Lolo Uche Umofia; Lady Chi Ziggy Azikwe; Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Umeh and Lady Ada Ngini.

L-r… Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze); Dame Princess Karenate – Egbuson; Senator Victor Umeh & Lady Prisca Umeh.

Mr Denies Nwokodi (middle) poses with other guests.

L-r … Group Managing Director / Editor–in–Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL), Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; a specialist in growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, Lady Christie Onwuzulike.

L-r …Chief.Dr Cyril Ajagu & Dr (Mrs) Ijeoma Ajagu.

L-r sitting President (AASDU) Chief Sir Amachi Ebeledike; his wife, Barrister Joy, behind, Dr Maduka Nwakwesi, behind his wife Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi; Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi (Odibeze) and other Members of the family, during the traditional wedding (igba Nkwu) of Nnedinma & Chuba held at Villa Angellia Boutique Hall, Ikoyi, in Lagos on 22/11/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

