Sunbeth Global Concepts Releases 2023/2024 Impact Report 

Sunbeth Global Concepts, a leading player in Africa’s agricultural value chain, has published its 2023/2024 Impact Report, detailing the company’s social and environmental contributions across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain and the ways its programmes are strengthening rural livelihoods and local markets.

The report highlights Sunbeth’s role in sustaining local production and its investments in farm productivity and community services. The company currently originates approximately 45,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans annually through a network of buying agents and regional partners.

“Impact is about improving lives and strengthening communities wherever we operate,” said Modupe Ojo, Sustainability Manager at Sunbeth Global Concepts. “Our focus is on delivering practical, community-centred solutions that translate farm-level improvements into broader social and economic gains.”

Sunbeth supported the cultivation of roughly 15,000 hectares through training and inputs that promote improved agronomic practices and soil health. It distributed 60,000 improved seedlings to origin producers to boost household food security and incomes, and implemented community water projects that have improved water access for over 20,000 beneficiaries across multiple communities.

The company’s programmes have also delivered significant local employment and enterprise support, creating and sustaining an estimated 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in sourcing communities. In addition, Sunbeth’s women-focused initiatives supported over 20,000 households, including women, through skills training and small-business support, helping thousands of women progress toward greater economic independence and community leadership.

Sunbeth aligns these activities with relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including efforts on gender equality, decent work and economic growth, quality education, and clean water and sanitation, demonstrating how the company’s interventions contribute to broader development priorities.

Looking ahead, Sunbeth will deepen the scope of its sustainability initiatives by expanding reach and impact areas, scaling community-led solutions, and strengthening partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience in sourcing communities.