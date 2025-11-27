Solewant Group Launches 9th Africa Energy Summit With Golf Tournament

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Solewant Group, a leading Nigerian conglomerate in the oil and gas industry, has kicked off its 9th Africa Energy Summit with a golf tournament in Port Harcourt.

The tournament, which brought together top executives and industry players, aimed to foster collaboration, mental alertness, and physical wellbeing as they prepare for the summit.

Speaking at the event, Group Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Solomon Ewanehi, said the golf tournament reflects the company’s commitment to promoting a healthy workforce and balanced lifestyles.

“The essence of this gulf tournament is to harness the potential of what people stand for, we are people-centric and we value the health of our people, the workers come first in everything that we do and coming here to exercise and compete shows that we want to healthy, smart and able to come in a round table to discuss future of energy resource in Africa,” Ewanehi said.

He noted that the 9th Africa Energy Summit will bring together policymakers, investors, technology innovators, and key stakeholders to examine how emerging technologies can reshape Africa’s energy landscape.

Discussions according to him will focus on cleaner production systems, digital oilfield solutions, talent development, and strategies for accelerating sustainable energy deployment across the continent.

He expressed confidence that this year’s summit will deepen partnerships and inspire actionable solutions that support Africa’s transition to a more resilient and technology-driven energy future.

He said, “Today, we are flagging off the 9th Africa Energy Summit and this golf tournament is one of the activities for the opening ceremony.

“You can see an array of competitors, who of course have commenced the competition, I just did the T off, it was successful with the top executives of Solewant group, we have six companies in one group and what we do is provide coated steel pipes to the oil and gas industry, we are one of the leading energy companies in Africa.

One of the participants, and former Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers State, Dr. Emma Okah, commended the organisers for the tournament, highlighting the benefits of golf for overall wellbeing.

“Golf has immense benefits. It impacts the body, the mind, and the psyche in very positive ways. The game teaches patience and resilience, and it also provides valuable physical activity,” Okah said.

