Senate recommends death penalty for kidnappers, terrorists

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Deeply disturbed by the inexplicable withdrawal of soldiers manding Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School Maga in Kebbi State shortly after the students were kidnapped by bandits, the Senate directed its Joint Committee on defence,Army Interior and Police Affairs to investigate the incident and report back to it.

The Red Chamber also mandated the same joint committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Brig Gen.Musa Uba by terrorists.

It also resolved to classify kidnapping as an act carrying death sentence.

The upper chamber dissolved it’s committees on National Security and Intelligence, Air-Force based on their in activity and resolved to reconstitute the membership of the committees in the next one week.

It directed it’s joint committees on National Security and Intelligence The Red Chamber Mandate the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, and Defence Intelligence Bureau to intensify intelligence-driven operations including aerial surveillance, forest combing, cross-state collaboration, and community-based intelligence systems across Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi, Niger, and other hotspots.

Senate called for the establishment of a Joint Task Force (JTF) covering the Kwara–Kogi corridor, with forward operating bases in Eruku, Babanla, Oke-Ero, and Isanlu.

It directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and NEMA to provide immediate relief support to traumatized families and affected communities, especially where schools have been shut down.

The Red Chamber mandated the Senate to investigate the root causes of rising insecurity and the role of internal collaborators, and report back within 14 days.

These resolutions of the Senate followed a motion by Senator Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara) on Ugent need to address escalating insecurity in kwara,Kebbi, and others.

Senate had devoted the entire plenary to debate on spate of kidnapping and killings by terrorists in parts of the country profering solutions to the insecurity in the country.

In his lead debate Senator Ashiru had lamented the horrific attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on November 18, 2025, during which heavily armed assailants invaded the place of worship, killed two innocent worshippers, and abducted 38 persons—all of whom have since been freed following coordinated security operations.

He noted with grave concern that the attack compelled school closures in five Local Government Areas of Kwara State (Ekiti, Ìsìn, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Oke-Ero), across the entire Niger and Kebbi States, and in all 47 Federal Unity Schools nationwide, thereby disrupting the education of thousands of children and exposing the depth of national fear.

According to the lawmaker ” this incident forms part of a worsening national pattern, including the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger States, demonstrating the acute vulnerability of schools and worship centres across Nigeria to terrorist and bandit attacks.

“Further concerned that credible reports indicate military personnel were withdrawn from the affected Kebbi school just hours before the bandits struck, raising grave questions that demand transparent and urgent investigation.

“Disturbed that intelligence reports reveal the involvement of internal collaborators—often driven by economic and political desperation—who aid criminal groups with information, logistics, and escape routes, thereby exacerbating national insecurity.

Aware that attackers demonstrate increasing sophistication by intercepting communications, conducting surveillance on schools, worship centres, and markets, and scavenging personal items after raids across multiple states.”

He observed that,”criminals continue to exploit porous forest corridors including the Kwara–Kogi axis, Kebbi–Zamfara corridor, and Niger’s Shiroro–Rafi–Munya region, complicating rescue missions and inter-state security coordination.

“Further notes that the affected communities of Eruku, Isapa, and Koro where a traditional ruler and retired Army General was brutally murdered by bandits are predominantly Ekiti with affinity to the other Ekiti of the South West but geographically located in Kwara State, and observes with concern that information has it that insurgent activities are now spreading into Osun State, signaling a dangerous expansion of the security crisis.

“Also notes that the Idofian–Omu-Aran–Eruku (Kwara state) –Egbe–Kabba (Kogi State) Federal highway remains in severe disrepair, enabling criminals to ambush travellers, escape after attacks, and exploit bush paths for concealment.

“Further concerned that Kwara South alone has recorded over 40 abductions in 18 months, mirroring similar surges in neighbouring states and contributing to a broader national crisis affecting schools, farms, worship centres, and rural communities.

Worried that continued inaction risks mass displacement, prolonged school closures, collapse of rural livelihoods, and long-term psychological trauma among children and vulnerable populations.”

Meanwhile, majority of senators present at Wednesday sitting contributed in favour of the motion and gave their valuable contributions to the adoption of the prayers.

