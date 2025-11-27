Reps intensify fight against corruption, strengthen Anti-Corruption Agencies in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption has held a public hearing on the amendment of the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB Act 2004, the Code of Conduct Tribunal Act 2004 and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission ICPC Act 2004 to strengthen the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria

Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abass said that the need to strengthen these institutions to serve the nation’s collective interest is the reason for the public hearing.

He further stated that the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB, Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC were established to serve as watchdog of the nation’s public treasury.

While welcoming the stakeholders, he said that the need to enthrone transparency, accountability and good conduct in the public institutions is the driving force for proposed amendment to the laws that established these entities.

Similarly, Chairman of the House Committee, Hon.Kayode Moshood Akiolu said that the House is committed to enthrone transparency and accountability in the nation’s public sector

He pointed out that the bills under consideration by the House Committee will help in no small measure to enthrone transparency and accountability among public servants and political office holders

He said “the participation of the invited stakeholders reflects their commitment to enthrone transparency and to fight corrupt practices in our country

“The contribution of stakeholders will aid in crafting a robust legislative framework that will help to enthrone integrity in our public institutions.”

At the hearing , Head of Litigation Code of Conduct Bureau Mr Musa Ibrahim who spoke in a presentation before the House panel that the need to amend the CCB Act 2004 to ensure that spouses of public office holder also declare their assets will help to reduce incidences of corruption.

He said that nonetheless kicked against the non-inclusion of other professionals aside estate surveyors as members of the board of the agency in the proposed amendment to the Act.

Also in his presentation, the Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT Dr.Mainasara Koso Umar said that the agency is proposing an anti-corruption court comprising of thirsty-six justices to to expeditiously try corruption cases in Nigeria

He said that the age qualification for Board membership in the amendment to the Act should be removed as it is repugnant to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Also speaking in a presentation, a law professor at the Nigeria Law Reform Commission, Prof Larry O.C.Chukwu said that there is a need to amend the CCB Act to ensure that spouses of public office holders also declare their assets.

Nonetheless, the Commission notes that the Amendment of the CCB Act is a constitutional issue that has to pass through the national constitutional amendment process.

The House Committee Chairman, Hon Akiolu, assured the public and the invited stakeholders that the panel will work so assiduously to come up with strong institutions capable of outliving every government that will tackle corruption.

