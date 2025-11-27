Renaissance partners EU on energy security, industrialisation

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and ECOWAS have committed to collaborating to strengthen dialogue on energy security, sustainability, and strategic partnership for the region.

Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting in Abuja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Mr. Tony Attah, told the Ambassador and Head of Delegation, Mr. Gautier Mignot, that Renaissance was poised to drive the energy security and industrialisation journey from Nigeria to the rest of Africa.

He said, “There is the paradox of Africa holding over 6% of global resource endowment yet facing persistent energy poverty. Renaissance’s vision is to begin a movement to correct this. We intend to become Africa’s leading energy company, advancing energy security and industrialisation of Nigeria in a sustainable manner.”

According to Attah, cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions were not negotiable if Nigeria and indeed Africa must become investment-competitive and rise above its current levels of development. “Renaissance will not shy away from taking the bull by the horns in leading this movement. We will remain consistent in, and committed to our pledge to deliver energy responsibly while improving the environmental performance of oil and gas operations.

Attah noted that to drive its vision, Renaissance had put in place very strong corporate governance structure while building on its legacy of credibility to drive visible performance.

He commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for policy reforms including recent executive orders, implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the introduction of industry target-setting, and improved security strategies, which have collectively contributed to industry stability and production growth.

Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, shared insights into the EU’s ongoing initiatives, including the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, and expressed openness to future collaboration with Renaissance.

The discussion also covered emissions management, where Renaissance highlighted its continuous monitoring, measurement, and improvement initiatives, which, under the Nigeria Gas Commercialisation Programme, has enabled the company to significantly reduce gas flaring to maintain operations within the 40-level threshold.

Both organisations emphasized the need to strengthen dialogue on energy security, sustainability, and strategic partnership.