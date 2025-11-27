November 27, 2025
Trending now

IEA commends NUPRC’s regulatory reforms, seeks deeper collaboration

House of rep member at public hearing with stakeholders in Abuja

One-Day investigative hearing alleged abuse of process, breach of terms of engagement,…

Dele Momodu urges Peter Obi, other coalition leaders to unite to rescue…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27, 2025

Reps to EFCC: Provide full account details of crude oil seizures, sales

Finally, Tinubu submits first ambassadorial nominees to Senate

Senate recommends death penalty for kidnappers, terrorists

State of the nation: Tinubu declares security emergency, orders Army, Police to…

Tinubu Declares A Security Emergency, Orders Army, Police To Recruit More Personnel

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

One-Day investigative hearing alleged abuse of process, breach of terms of engagement, non-payment of scholarship stipends to Nigerian students in diaspora held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0124

From left… Representative of the Speaker, Hon Ogewu David Agada, Chairman House Committee on Student Loans, Scholarship & Higher Education Financing, Hon Ifeoluwa Olajide and deputy chairman of the committee,  Hon. Jafaru Leko, during a one-day investigative hearing “alleged abuse of process, breach of terms of engagement, and non-payment of scholarship stipends to Nigerian students in diaspora at the National Assembly, in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Int’l Day of Democracy: MRA laments under-representation of women’s rights, tasks govt on free speech

Peter Anayo

Midwestern Oil & Gas appoints first female CEO, strengthens corporate governance

comfort

Onitsha drug market closure : activist embarks on self imposed 7 day hunger strike

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO