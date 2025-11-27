November 27, 2025
Trending now

New UTSQEN Chairman, Edikan Iweh Pledges To Serve With Dedication And Integrity.

Soludo’s Gear 3.0 Budget: Anambra’s Road To Greatness

Gov Eno Presents N1.39trn ‘People’s Budget of Expansion And Growth’ To AKHA.

NOA DG backs Nigerian NewsTime’s anti-drug campaign‎

Mr Richard Pheelangwa resumes as permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence

FundACause Partners with Nigeria Cancer Society to Raise ₦100m for Cancer Care

Bagudu urges enhanced monitoring and evaluation to boost Nigeria’s economic development

Detty December: Lagos govt set machinery in motion as 2,500 LASTMA officers…

Fight against insurgency: Nigerian Army holds sensitization workshop on human rights, professional…

Don cautions Imo Govt over misleading information on EEDC, ‘Light Up Imo’…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

NOA DG backs Nigerian NewsTime’s anti-drug campaign‎

by Peter Anayo028

 

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja



‎Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has thrown his weight behind Nigerian NewsTime Newspaper’s anti-drug advocacy, describing it as timely and crucial to Nigeria’s national security and socio-economic stability.

‎The DG, represented by the Director of Abuse, Rights and Narcotics, Mrs. Theresa Maduekewe, spoke at an engagement organised by the newspaper at the NOA headquarters, Abuja.

‎Issa-Onilu noted that the fight against illicit drug abuse requires a multi-sectoral approach driven by effective public communication and mass enlightenment.

‎The programme featured a public lecture entitled “Illicit Drugs, Insecurity and Nigeria’s Economy,” which highlighted the devastating effects of drug abuse on youths, security and productivity.

‎Also unveiled was the Nigerian NewsTime Foundation’s Schools Project, “Campaign Against Misuse of Illicit Drugs,” alongside the launch of a book, “Dangers of Illicit Drugs.”

‎The NOA DG also acknowledged the role of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, led by its Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, in promoting ethical journalism and national cohesion.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

UNICEF, state collaborate to sensitize mothers on vaccines, zero dose to reduce infant mortality

Peter Anayo

WHO launches new collaborating centre on alcohol policy to reduce alcohol-related deaths

Peter Anayo

Why information is key to victims of conflicts, disasters— ICRC

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO