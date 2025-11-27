NOA DG backs Nigerian NewsTime’s anti-drug campaign‎

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

‎Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has thrown his weight behind Nigerian NewsTime Newspaper’s anti-drug advocacy, describing it as timely and crucial to Nigeria’s national security and socio-economic stability.

‎The DG, represented by the Director of Abuse, Rights and Narcotics, Mrs. Theresa Maduekewe, spoke at an engagement organised by the newspaper at the NOA headquarters, Abuja.

‎Issa-Onilu noted that the fight against illicit drug abuse requires a multi-sectoral approach driven by effective public communication and mass enlightenment.

‎The programme featured a public lecture entitled “Illicit Drugs, Insecurity and Nigeria’s Economy,” which highlighted the devastating effects of drug abuse on youths, security and productivity.

‎Also unveiled was the Nigerian NewsTime Foundation’s Schools Project, “Campaign Against Misuse of Illicit Drugs,” alongside the launch of a book, “Dangers of Illicit Drugs.”

‎The NOA DG also acknowledged the role of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, led by its Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, in promoting ethical journalism and national cohesion.

