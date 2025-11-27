NNPC/Renaissance JV donates $300,000 to support cancer treatment in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The NNPC/Renaissance Joint Venture (JV) has made a significant donation of $300,000 to the National Hospital, Abuja, to support the maintenance of the hospital’s cancer treatment machine.

The Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Radiotherapy Machine, donated by the JV in 2019, has already transformed cancer treatment outcomes at the hospital, treating over 2,000 patients and reducing treatment costs by 80%.

Therapy sessions have been shortened from 12 minutes to 2 minutes, with subsidized Care as 712 indigent patients have received care at discounted rates ranging from 25% to 100%.

It has also improved patient outcomes; the LINAC machine has significantly improved cancer treatment outcomes at the hospital

A press statement issued by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd.

Abuja, explained that the donation is part of the JV’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, aimed at enhancing the entire ecosystem around cancer treatment, providing necessary data and ancillary systems, and upskilling healthcare professionals.

On his part, 8Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammed Ali Pate, praised the JV’s gesture, calling it a model for other industry stakeholders.

Also, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Raji Mahmud, described the donation as a “lifeline of hope” for thousands of patients treated annually at the hospital’s Cancer Centre.

“The sustainability of such advanced medical technology hinges on regular maintenance, which presents a critical challenge due to funding constraints. Recognizing this, the NNPC Limited / Renaissance JV and Partners, is today taking a strategic step forward”, Omotowa, who was represented by Head of Business Services, NNPC-NUIMS, Nkechi Anaedobe, stated.

He stressed that the donation would ensure timely maintenance to prevent any delays in treatment; minimized downtime with guaranteed response times, ensuring the machine’s availability when needed most; compliance with medical standards and audits, safeguarding the quality of care provided; accurate calibration for effective treatment, which is vital for the precision required in radiotherapy, amongst others.

“As we move forward, the JV promises to continue to forge partnerships that not only address immediate healthcare needs but also build a robust foundation for future medical advancements. Together, we are not just treating illnesses; we are fostering a healthier, more resilient nation”, he added.

In his remarks, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammed Ali Pate, described the gesture as worthy of emulation by all industry players, noting that such an intervention will help expand access to affordable treatment for cancer patients.

“This aligns perfectly with the broader efforts to revamp critical infrastructure aimed at improving the quality of healthcare for our people. Your track record is truly commendable, and this gesture underscores the intentionality behind driving impactful change. Quality healthcare comes at a cost, and with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed focus on health sector investment, partnerships like this from forward-thinking private actors significantly strengthen the cause,” Pate added.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Muhammad Raji Mahmud, described the donation as a lifeline of hope for the thousands of cancer patients who depend on the hospital’s services each year.

“At National Hospital Cancer Centre, we treat thousands of patients annually, and the impact of this support has been profound. The backing from NNPC Limited and Renaissance has significantly bolstered in-country cancer care, reducing dependency on medical tourism and strengthening national capacity, ” he said.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Tony Attah, noted that the company remains steadfast in its mission to champion sustainable healthcare, protect lives and livelihoods, and advance research and innovation in cancer care.

“This is not charity. This is a strategic investment in the well-being of Nigerians, in the resilience of our health systems, and in the shared future we all strive to build. Renaissance recognizes that when people are healthy, they can contribute meaningfully to their families, the communities, and the nation at large,” he noted.

