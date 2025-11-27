NLNG, NCDMB to collaborate in Asset Intervention Programme

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) engaged in productive discussions towards collaboration in support of NLNG’s planned revamp and enhancement of key operational facilities in trains 1 to 6 of the NLNG Plant.

The initiative is aimed at improving asset performance and overall productivity, this took place during the Nigerian content stakeholders’ Retreat hosted last week at NLNG’s operational base at Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State.

During the retreat, the general manager of production, NLNG, Nnamdi Anowi, outlined the company’s revamp programme named “Accelerated Asset Intervention (AAI).

”He explained that the initiative is expected to commence in 2026 and will require NCDMB’s support and relevant approvals to enable timely execution, according to him of the AAI programme which is intended to overhaul the Trains and common facilities, which are key to operations.

“The goal is to implement predictive maintenance and continue to deliver sustainable top quality and reliable performance.

To continue to deliver gas and value to the country and retain NLNG’s position as the best company in the country,” he said.

Responding, the executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by the director of capacity building, NCDMB, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele pledged NCDMB’s support for NLNG’s plans, in line with the existing close collaboration between the organizations.

NCDMB’s role as a regulator and business enabler in the oil and gas industry is solid, he explained.

He remarked that NCDMB and NLNG had collaborated successfully to develop the first service level agreement (SLA) between an operating company and a regulator in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and are currently working on other technical capacity building initiatives.

He recalled that NCDMB granted accelerated approvals for key projects in the NLNG Train 7, which enabled the project to commence in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. NCDMB equally granted speedy approvals and support for the new gas projects, which will provide feedstock for train 7, he stated.

The executive secretary emphasized the need for NLNG to optimize Nigerian content and utilize in country capacities in the proposed packages, in line with the provisions of the Nigerian oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

Speaking later at the award gala dinner marking the formal conclusion of the Nigerian content stakeholders retreat and appreciation night 2025, the executive secretary commended NLNG for the giant strides it had recorded with the Train-7 project, he expressed delight that the Train-7 Project currently employs thousands of workers, describing it as a huge contribution to the nation’s economy.

Dr. Ernest Nwapa, pioneer executive secretary of the NCDMB, noted that NLNG’s leadership in local content development goes back many years, recalling that the company stood out as an early “icon of Nigerian content” because of its voluntary compliance.

He added that NLNG also commissioned the industry’s first skills gap analysis, promptly circulating the findings to guide stakeholders and policymakers on priority capacity building needs to strengthen in-country value addition.

He also commended the NCDMB for remarkable success in the implementation of the NOGICD Act and achievements made so far.

The climax of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding companies and individuals for their contributions to Nigerian Content development in Nigeria.

They include NCDMB for Nigerian Content Business Enabler Award; Promat Coating Limited, for Train 7 Award for Local Manufacturing and Procurement; EVOMEC Global Services Limited and ARCO Worldwide Services for Overall Best Nigerian Content Compliant Contractor, technical and non-technical, respectively.

Seflam SGL Limited, for the Nigerian Content Diversity and Inclusion Award, among others.

