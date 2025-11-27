November 27, 2025
Nigerian Navy Promotes 15 To Rear Admiral, 31 To Commodore, 81 To Captain

by Editor064

 

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Navy Board on Thursday 27 November 2025 approved the promotion of 127 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

Breakdown of the promotions released showed that 15 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 31 Captains were elevated to the rank of Commodore while 81 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are Olumide Olajide Fadahunsi, Patrick Emuebie Meteke , Ponfa Paul Nimmyel, Sulieman Wale Olorundare, Johnson Adekunle Adewoyin, Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku , Anthony Victor Kujoh , Abdulrahman Mohammed, Chinonyerem Emmanuel Oji , Adamu Yahaya , Chindo Usman Yahaya , Aminu Abdullahi , Orakwue Dennis Nnatu, Usman Garba Bala and Samuel Anwuli Ogwu.

The newly promoted Commodores are Solomon Olushola Ohunenese, Mahmud Abubakar Fana, Taofiq Migdad Gidado, Mahmoud Hamman Hammanyero, Aliyu Gagidiba Abdullahi, Suleiman Gachi Muhammed, Abubakar Umar Sani, Mohammed Ali Kolo, Murtala Tafida Sulieman, Emmanuel Tamunosiki Fingesi, Suleiman Musa Abdullahi, Mustapha Tagoje Abdullahi, Olanrewaju Bejide Animasahun, Owens Ediale Adams Izilien, Olabode Teniola, Chris Chijioke Ali, Kabir Oladele Olanrewaju, Uzezi Egweh, Charles Eyo Iso, Elisha Bawa, Olumide Omololu Faneye, Oscar Chukwunonso Mbanu, Henry Ebute Ejeh, Galadima Mohammed Ciroma, Osuolale Ayotunde Eyitayo, Emmanuel Ajah Onu, Abubakar Ozovehe Aliyu, Ahmadu Shehu Mohammed, Ogbeche Richard Ochagu, Anastasia Nkechi Ossai and Feyisara Medinat Solebo.

On behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and their families while charging them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

