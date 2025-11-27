Mr Richard Pheelangwa resumes as permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence

…Describes his new assignment as an honour, a responsibility and a call to strengthen Nigeria’s Defence architecture.

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The New Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence has described his assignment in the ministry as an honour, a responsibility and a call to strengthen Nigeria’s Defence architecture and expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for the opportunity to serve.

The Permanent Secretary stated this when he assumed office on Wednesday 26th November, 2025 at the Ministry of Defence headquarters Ship house, Abuja.

Mr Pheelangwa pledged to uphold professionalism, transparency, discipline, and teamwork in driving the ministry’s core mandates, which includes defence policy formulation, military administration, logistics, procurement, and international cooperation.

This was contained in the statement signed by the AD Information and Public Relations, For: Director Information and Public Relations, Endaline Chukwu.

He affirmed his commitment to work closely with the Honourable Minister, Honourable Minister of State for Defence, the Service Chiefs, Directors, and the entire staff to enhance efficiency, resource management, and operational readiness across all defence institutions.

He assured that attention will be given to staff welfare as welfare is not a luxury but a necessity.

Earlier in his Opening remarks, the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Sunday Attah informed the incoming Permanent Secretary, Mr Pheelangwa that the ministry is made up of capable hands who have vast experience and assured him that the management and staff of the ministry will work closely with him, learn under his leadership, and provide all necessary cooperation to help him achieve his goals in the ministry.

The event climaxed with the signing of the handing over and taking over documents by the outgoing Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary and the new Permanent Secretary.

The new PS was deployed to the ministry from Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

In his Vote of thanks, the Director Legal Services in the Ministry, Mohammed Hamza reiterated that the new Permanent Secretary has a formidable team he can rely on as staff is ready to partner with him for cross fertilization of ideas thereby adding value and ensuring he succeeds.

In attendance at the event were Directors and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Directors from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources amongst others.