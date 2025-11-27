MOWAA: EDHA Invites Obaseki, Ogie, MD Afrinvest, Others For Questioning

From Chris Akhabue

The Edo State House of Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee set up to investigate the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Radisson Hotel, has invited former Governor Godwin Obaseki and MOWAA’s Director, Philip Iheanacho for questioning.

Obaseki is also expected to give insights into funding of the Radisson Hotel.

Other persons invited by the Committee are a former Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, a former Edo Finance Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, former Attorney General of Edo State, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi and Managing Director, Tilbury House Nigeria Limited.

Others are Mr. Pramod Thorat, Project Manager of Hospitality Investment and Management Company (HIMC) Mr. Ugochukwu Anigbogu, Managing Director, Afrinvest Capital Limited, Managing Director, Meristem Trustees Limited and Managing Director, Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd.

A statement by Secretary, Ad-hoc Committee, Bekisu Oshone Wilson, said Obaseki and others would appear on Thursday, 4th December, 2025

The statement said attendance by Obaseki and other was required as part of the committee’s investigation.