LoyE CineFanG: The Quiet Force Behind Nollywood’s Sharpest Frames

In an industry where everyone wants to be seen, Akinyemi Akinloye, popularly called ‘LoyE CineFanG’ has mastered the art of disappearing — except through his work, which refuses to go unnoticed. The cinematographer, known for his calm brilliance behind the lens, is quietly becoming one of Nollywood’s most trusted visual storytellers. His latest project, Son of the Soil, now showing in Nigerian cinemas, is another reminder of why industry insiders say his rise is no accident.

Directed by Chee Keong Cheung and led by Razaaq Adoti, the film is a gritty, pulse-heavy action thriller featuring some of Nollywood’s finest such as Patience Ozokwor, Ireti Doyle, Raz Adoti, Sunshine Rosman — and LoyE’s camera work is one of its strongest weapons. As the cinematographer, he brings the film’s raw Lagos textures to life with a style that is precise, grounded, and visually honest.

It’s an impressive feat for someone who actively avoids the spotlight. LoyE — an ex-Loyo Boy who once worked a stable tech job — famously walked away from the certainty of a tech career to chase the uncertainty of filmmaking. And somehow, the risk has paid off.

Ask around any crew set and you’ll hear the same thing: he’s the guy who will quietly deliver shots that end up defining the film.

Outside work, he is every bit the lovable paradox: A filmmaker who watches more animated films than live action. A serious gamer who debates console frame rates with the same passion he brings to a cinematic shot list. A soft-spoken creative whose ideas speak louder than he ever tries to.

With Son of the Soil currently earning buzz for its visual grit and technical depth, LoyE’s footprint is unmistakable. And the momentum isn’t slowing down. He is already shooting upcoming titles Aja and Home for the Holidays, both billed to make waves when they hit cinemas.

For someone who doesn’t chase attention, LoyE CineFanG is still becoming the name you hear in every conversation about the new Nollywood visual identity — clean, intentional, emotional. Maybe that’s the beauty of his journey: by choosing to stay behind the camera, he’s slowly becoming one of the most important people in front of Nollywood’s future.