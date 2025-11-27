Jonathan safe, evacuated from Guinea-Bissau after military coup –FG

November 27, 2025
by Editor063

 

.Gen Horta emerges as leader of new junta

 

The federal government says former President Goodluck Jonathan is safe and has departed Guinea-Bissau after a military takeover in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs, said Jonathan left the country on a special flight alongside members of his delegation.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left on a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,” Ebienfa said in a statement.

On Wednesday, military officers in the Portuguese-speaking country announced a takeover, suspended the country’s electoral process, and declared they would be in control “until further notice”.

