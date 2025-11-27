Jonathan safe, evacuated from Guinea-Bissau after military coup –FG

.Gen Horta emerges as leader of new junta

The federal government says former President Goodluck Jonathan is safe and has departed Guinea-Bissau after a military takeover in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs, said Jonathan left the country on a special flight alongside members of his delegation.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left on a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,” Ebienfa said in a statement.

On Wednesday, military officers in the Portuguese-speaking country announced a takeover, suspended the country’s electoral process, and declared they would be in control “until further notice”.