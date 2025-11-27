Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu assures residents of safety

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu convened a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday.

The Council, which comprises heads of Security agencies in the state, met at the State House, Marina.

At the routine meeting, which was chaired by Mr Sanwo-Olu, were the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. A.O. Owolabi, Group Capt. M.A. Imam, Commander 651 BSG, Nigerian Air Force, Commander NNS Beecroft Naval Base, Apapa, Commodore PP Nimmyel, Commissioner of Police Olohundare Moshood, representative of the Department State Services Director, A.B. Alade, Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, Chief Security Officer to the Governor, CSP Fagbemi Adekunle, and Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) Executive Secretary Ayo Ogunsan.

After being briefed by the security chiefs, the Governor expressed his satisfaction with their reports and urged them to ensure that Lagos remains peaceful for residents and all visitors.

Besides, he assured all Lagosians and visitors that the Yuletide will truly be a season of goodwill.

