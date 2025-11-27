Inauguration / Stakeholders engagement of House Ad-hoc committee on need to investigate rising insecurity , loss of lives in FCT despite CCTV Project, held in Abuja

L— R… Members of the Committee/ Chairman House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Akin Rotimi Jnr , Hon Raji Wale Representative of the Speaker/ House Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Aliyu Sani Madaki, and Chairman House Committee on Corruption, Hon Prince Akiolu Kayode during the Inauguration / Stakeholders Engagement of the House Ad-hoc Committee on the need to investigate the Rising Insecurity and loss of lives in the FCT Despite the CCTV Project, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

