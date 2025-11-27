Gov Okpebholo Sacks EDOGIS Boss After Presco Land Revocation U-Turn Sparks Uproar

By Chris Akhabue

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has dismissed the Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), Mr Tony Ikpasaja, following a dramatic reversal over the revocation of 13,545 hectares of land belonging to Presco Plc, a move that has triggered divergent views from the populace and sharp criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ikpasaja was relieved of his duties on Thursday after the state government distanced itself from a widely published revocation notice affecting Presco’s land in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area. Government sources said the Governor was “embarrassed” after discovering that he had not been properly briefed on the matter.

An official letter conveying Mr Ikpasaja’s dismissal has reportedly been issued.

The controversy began on Wednesday when the Edo State Government, through a paid advertorial, cited Sections 28 and 38 of the Constitution to announce the revocation of Presco’s statutory right of occupancy over the land. Barely 24 hours later, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, issued a statement claiming that the EDOGIS Managing Director acted unilaterally, without authorisation, and in disregard of established procedures.

The SSG announced that a formal administrative review had been launched to investigate the unauthorised action.

However, the Edo State chapter of the PDP rejected the government’s position, accusing the Governor of duplicity and poor leadership. In a strongly worded statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, the party insisted that Governor Okpebholo personally signed the revocation notice dated 21 November 2025.

“The governor signed a formal Notice of Revocation, and 27 November 2025, when the same government issued a panicked disclaimer denying its own governor’s signature, is not just an embarrassment, it is a tragedy of leadership,” the PDP said.

The opposition party described the incident as evidence of a government “without a compass”, alleging that Presco Plc — described as Edo’s largest agro-industrial investor and a major employer — had been targeted in what it called a “reckless and vindictive gambit”.

The PDP further alleged that the sack of the EDOGIS boss was an attempt to shift blame, accusing the Governor of signing documents only to later deny them. It demanded a full inquiry into the revocation process, forensic verification of the Governor’s signature, reinstatement of Presco’s land rights and comprehensive reforms of land administration in the state.

While the Edo State Government maintains that the revocation was unauthorised and improperly handled by EDOGIS, the incident has deepened political tensions and raised concerns among investors about policy stability and governance in the state.