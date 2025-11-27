Gov. Oborevwori presents N1.664tn 2026 Appropriation Bill to Delta Assembly

Gov. Sheriff Oboreveori of Delta, on Wednesday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.664 trillion to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the bill during plenary of the Assembly in Asaba.

Oborevwori said, “I wish to announce a budget proposal of N1.664 trillion for the services of Delta State Government in 2026.”

According to him, the amount comprised the sum of N499 billion, representing 30 per cent of total budget for Recurrent Expenditure, and N1.165 trillion representing 70 per cent of total budget for Capital Expenditure.

The governor added that the 2026 budget size indicated an increase of N685 billion, or 70 per cent over the 2025 Appropriation.

He also said that sources of funds for the 2026 budget as proposed would be mainly from statutory allocation, internally generated revenue, mineral derivation, Value Added Tax among others.

Giving breakdown of the budget proposal, he said that the state was earmarking N450 billion for road projects across the state in the 2026 fiscal year.

He said, ”A well-developed road infrastructure is a catalyst for economic growth. It facilitates easy movement of goods and services, reduces transportation costs, attracts investment, and improves access to markets and thereby boosting socio-economic development and generating employment opportunities.

”Agriculture is key to economic diversification and sustainable development. We shall continue to devote considerable attention and resources to fast-track developments in the agricultural sector towards enhancing food security in Delta State.

”This will also enable economic diversification, promote self-reliance, and generate employment opportunities ”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sum of N10 billion has been earmarked for the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in the 2026 Budget.

Oborevwori, who is the immediate past Speaker of the Assembly, commended the House for its partnership and urged members to expedite consideration and passage of the budget to sustain ongoing development momentum.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building “a prosperous, secure, and stronger Delta where no one is left behind.”

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor commended Oborevwori’s administration for the steady strides recorded under the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’.

”Over the past year, we have witnessed sustained investments in critical infrastructure, impactful social interventions, prudent fiscal management of resources, and strategic initiatives aimed at promoting peace, security, and economic stability across the State, ” he said.

Guwor also commended the governor for approving the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) and initiating the construction of permanent offices for the Assembly Service Commission.

He assured the governor of the Assembly’s resolve to undertake a thorough and timely review of the appropriation bill, stressing that the Legislature remains committed to people-centered governance, accountability, and equitable development.

According to him, your Excellency, I want to assure you that the entire members of this 8th Assembly are united behind your vision for the transformation of the State.

”While our roles in government are distinct and protected by the Constitution, our objectives remain aligned; delivering the greatest good to the greatest number of the people of the state,” he added.