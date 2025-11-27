FundACause Partners with Nigeria Cancer Society to Raise ₦100m for Cancer Care

In a bold move to enhance cancer care and prevention across Nigeria, FundACause, the number one digital fundraising platform in Nigeria, has partnered with the Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS) to launch the ‘Shield for Cancer’ fundraising campaign aimed at raising ₦100 million for the deployment of mobile cancer screening vans across all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The campaign, which officially launched at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, on October 30, 2025, seeks to improve early cancer detection and treatment by extending screening services to rural and underserved communities, where access to diagnostic care remains limited and advanced cancer cases are most frequently reported.

Cancer remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with an estimated 113.6 new cases per 100,000 persons and 74.6 cancer deaths per 100,000 persons per year, according to Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN 2020). Although the country’s official 2018 – 2022 National Cancer Control Plan cites annual absolute figures of around 102,000 new cases and 72,000 deaths, more recent estimates suggest the burden is even higher, underscoring the urgent need for interventions that prioritise prevention and early detection.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, President of the Nigeria Cancer Society, emphasised the significance of the initiative: “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to combat cancer in Nigeria, particularly within underserved rural communities.

“As a pathologist, I can attest that many of the advanced cancer cases we encounter originate from these areas, where access to early screening and preventive care is limited. This initiative is designed to bridge that gap.

“We are proud to partner with FundACause, developer of the fundraising platform to fight against cancer. The platform is now active, and we invite all Nigerians, philanthropists, government agencies, and the private sector to support this cause.”

Developed by SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, the FundACause platform enables individuals, groups, and organisations to raise and donate funds towards verified causes in a transparent and secure digital environment. Its deployment for the Shield for Cancer campaign underscores SystemSpecs’ commitment to leveraging technology for social good.

Rachael Ukpebor, Business Development Executive at FundACause, reflected on the human impact of the initiative: “Across Nigeria, countless individuals receive life-altering cancer diagnoses every day. The emotional and financial toll on patients and their families is immense. Many are willing to fight but lack the resources to do so. FundACause bridges this gap by connecting verified fundraisers such as NCS with compassionate donors, enabling swift and secure support.”

“This initiative is deeply personal to us. We believe technology must play a central role in delivering hope and healing to those in need. As we launch the fundraising today, we invite everyone to join us in supporting the initiative. Together, we can create lasting impact,” she added.

The ₦100 million fund will be managed under strict governance structures, with oversight from a multi-stakeholder committee comprising cancer advocates, survivors, and healthcare professionals. This ensures transparency and accountability while maximising the impact of every donation received.

By focusing on preventive care, rural outreach, and equitable access to healthcare, the Shield for Cancer campaign aims to reduce Nigeria’s high cancer mortality rate and foster a culture of community-driven health responsibility. The campaign calls on citizens, private organisations, and government agencies to unite in reshaping the future of cancer care across the nation.

FundACause is Nigeria’s secure and robust fundraising platform, enabling individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds towards verified causes in a transparent and secure environment. Developed by SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), FundACause empowers social impact through technology, connecting compassionate donors to meaningful causes across Nigeria and beyond.

The Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS) is the umbrella organisation for all cancer-related initiatives and professionals in Nigeria. The Society is dedicated to promoting cancer awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment, and research through strategic collaborations and community engagement.