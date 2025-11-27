Finally, Tinubu submits first ambassadorial nominees to Senate

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has nominated three Nigerians from Ogun, Jigawa and Oyo States as non-career ambassadors for screening and confirmation by the Senate.

They are Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu and Ayodele Oke, respectively.

A letter to that effect was read during plenary on Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Tinubu, in the letter, said that the nominations were made in accordance with Section 171 (1), (2)(c) and (4) of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to “consider and confirm the appointments of the nominees expeditiously” while extending his “assurances of highest consideration” to the lawmakers.

The Senate President, after reading the letter, referred it to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (APC Niger North) for the screening of the nominees and report back within one week.

Tinubu had in September 2023 recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, both career and non‑career, without reappointing or replacing them for over two years.

When screened and approved by the Senate, the President is expected to post the nominees to three of the Nigeria’s key embassies abroad.

