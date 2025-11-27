Fight against insurgency: Nigerian Army holds sensitization workshop on human rights, professional conduct for frontline troops

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To enhance the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, the Nigerian Army, Department of Civil Military Affairs has organized a sensitization workshop on Human Right and Professional Conduct for troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai .

Declaring open the workshop at the Officers Mess, Maimalari, Cantonment, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Wahidi Shaibu said, “first and foremost,I commend you all, our gallant troops for your resilience and dogged determination to conquer the adversary in this complex and challenging battle against terrorism”.

Represented by the Chief, Civil Military Affairs, Major Musa Ndagi, the COAS said, ” this battle is particularly complex, as it comes with considerable risks of collateral damage, given that the terrorists who are no doubt, are legitimate targets, but mingle with other Nigerians who we have taken oaths to protect.

Beyond the risks of collateral damage, there is the given challenges of identifying friend and foe, while our own identity remains known to the adversary.”

He said the workshop will cover issues on family living, drug abuse and psychoactive substances, pilferage, sale of arms and ammunition.

Also International Humanitarian Laws and the professional conduct of personnel.

He urged the participants to listen and pay attention to lectures that will be delivered during the workshop, as the topics are carefully selected to sharpen their conduct of operations.

The COAS said ” In addition, as professional soldiers, we are duty-bound to conduct our operations, in accordance with national laws and international humanitarian principles while adversaries , being Non State Actors are not obliged to do so.

Do not allow these rules to bother you. All that is required of you is to conduct your operations in accordance with the law , as detractors are poised to apportion blame “.

” You will recall that despite our adherence to the rule of law in the conduct of our operations, we were at one time , widely accused of Human Right violations in our fight against terrorism in the Northeast “, the COAS stressed.

In his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brigadier General, Ugochukwu Unachukwu said ” since the establishment of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, it has been the flagship formation in the campaign against insurgency, troops always interface with civil populace in their operating environment. Hence, the sensitization workshop becomes expedient”.

” A good understanding and application of human rights will sensitize troops on how to relate with the civil population, enhance their professional conduct and also win the trust and minds of the populace”, the Acting GOC said.

The Acting GOC, said ” this workshop further drives the Chief of Army Staff resolve in ensuring troops of Operation Hadin Kai are not left out in ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigerian Army towards greater operatiion efficiency.

At this juncture, I wish to respectfully appreciate the Chief of Army Staff for making this event possible.

