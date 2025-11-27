FG commissions model veterinary hospital , veterinary ambulatory vehicle

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming the livestock sector, stating that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “means business” and will no longer allow the sector to suffer neglect.

The Minister made the remark in Yola on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Model Veterinary Hospital constructed by the World Bank-assisted Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) under the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

He also commissioned a veterinary ambulatory vehicle to enhance outreach to pastoral communities and livestock clusters.

Mukhtar described the facility as a new chapter for animal health service delivery in Adamawa State and Nigeria at large. “Mr President deemed it fit last year to create the Ministry of Livestock Development for the first time in 64 years.

We are here today as testimony to that commitment,” he said.

The Minister revealed that through L-PRES, seven model veterinary hospitals have already been constructed and equipped across Adamawa, Sokoto, Enugu, Niger, Ondo, Edo and Borno States.

An additional 14 are at various stages of completion, making a total of 21 new veterinary hospitals across participating states.

He added that the Adamawa facility will not only provide a decent workstation for veterinary professionals but will also serve as a centre of excellence for animal health services, offering quality care to livestock farmers within and outside the state.

The ultramodern hospital is equipped with consulting rooms, a diagnostic laboratory, and a surgical theatre capable of handling both elective and emergency procedures.

Mukhtar further urged veterinary officers to ensure the judicious use and maintenance of the facility for the benefit of present and future generations.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, said the L-PRES initiative has brought renewed hope to pastoral communities, demonstrating that the government recognises their challenges and is committed to delivering meaningful solutions.

The Lamido of Adamawa, His Royal Highness, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, commended the Federal Government and L-PRES for the landmark project.

He called for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders as a necessary condition for livestock sector growth.

Similarly, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos, encouraged residents to take full advantage of the facility to improve animal health and support the objectives for which it was established.

Also speaking, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Sanusi Abubakar, described the hospital as a gateway to better disease control, early detection, reduced livestock mortality, increased productivity, enhanced food security, and expanded employment and training opportunities for veterinary professionals.

During a dinner organised by L-PRES, both the Honourable Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, were recognised for their leadership and outstanding contributions to the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

