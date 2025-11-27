Edo State Government Cracks Down on Drug Cartels, Arrests Breastfeeding Mother, Six Others

From Chris Akhabue

The Edo State Government has said that it’s intensified campaign against illicit drugs is yielding positive results as seven suspects, including a breastfeeding mother have been arrested in a coordinated anti-drug operation across Uromi, Ubiaja and Auchi in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts.

The suspects, comprising three males and four females, were paraded in Benin City by the Edo State Taskforce. Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Hon. Festus Ebea, disclosed that the arrests followed credible intelligence and targeted raids on known drug hubs.

He stated that various quantities of illicit substances were recovered from the suspects, providing incontrovertible evidence of their involvement in the sale and distribution of hard drugs.

According to the Commissioner, the operation was carried out on November 26, 2025, by the Edo State Taskforce mandated to ensure a crime-free environment across the state.

“Our youths are increasingly being lured into drug abuse, which fuels deviant behaviour and criminal activities. These raids were conducted in Esan North-East, Esan South-East and Etsako West, where seven persons were arrested, including a breastfeeding mother,” he said.

Hon. Ebea added that all evidence recovered links the suspects to the trade in harmful substances that have contributed to rising antisocial behaviour.

He noted that the state government is determined to dismantle drug networks, restore public safety and protect young people from the destructive grip of narcotics.

He revealed that the suspects would be profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

“This operation will be sustained. It is not a one-off effort. The Edo State Government will continue to smoke out drug dealers and criminals wherever they hide to ensure a peaceful and safe society,” he said.

The Commissioner emphasized Governor Monday Okpebholo’s directive to make Edo a drug-free state, stressing that narcotics destroy lives and endanger communities. “The impact of this Taskforce will be far-reaching. We will take the fight to the doorsteps of both sellers and consumers,” he added.

Chairman of the Edo State Taskforce, CSP Michael Anetor, reaffirmed his team’s commitment to eradicating drug-related crime across the state. He thanked the Commissioner for his unwavering support and warned others involved in the illicit drug trade to desist before the law catches up with them.

The Edo State Government reiterated that the crackdown will continue relentlessly until all communities are safe, secure and free from the scourge of illicit drugs.