Dele Momodu urges Peter Obi, other coalition leaders to unite to rescue Nigeria, says Atiku can fix nation’s problems

A week-long series of events, marking the birthday of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has ended Wednesday with a lecture in Jada Adamawa State, calling on the leaders of the opposition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to forge a concerted front to rescue Nigeria.

In a keynote address, this year’s speaker Chief Dele Momodu, a renowned Journalist and entrepreneur, went down memory lane to draw attention to the invaluable contributions of Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President between 1999 and 2007, to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He recalled Atiku’s significant role in the victory of Chief MKO Abiola following the 1993 presidential elections, arguably the country’s most transparent elections.

“During the 1993 SDP primary, Atiku stepped down for my adopted father, Chief MKO. This made him (Abiola) win the ticket.”

Chief Momodu reminded that even after Abiola failed to reward Atiku, who stepped down with a VP slot, and instead, picked Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Atiku did not bring down the roof or destroy the party.

That virtue of equanimity is rare to find among Nigerian politicians, Momodu stressed.

“Atiku is not a common politician. A man betrayed many times. Always choosing peace and patience,” he said.

“Atiku is not a violent politician. You can never see him parade thugs around him,” the keynote speaker added.

“Little wonder God has given him excellent health in addition to success in businesses.

Atiku is pursuing his ambition with clarity, without violence,” the Ovation publisher said.

Atiku, Mr Momodu stressed, has invested in the rule of law, adding that many of his landmark cases have enriched the country’s jurisprudence and strengthened its democracy.

Part of Atiku’s contributions to the establishment of democracy in Nigeria, Momodu noted, is his resilience in providing strong opposition dating back to the years of the military dictatorship. When others chose to be silent over misrule, bad governance or injustice, Atiku always spoke out, he said. “When we refuse to encourage good people, the worst amongst us thrive,” the former presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP said.

As Nigeria is currently facing serious leadership crises, Dele Momodu described Atiku as “great manager of men and resources”, adding that “No one is better prepared to lead this nation than Atiku at this time.”

He Called on the former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and all the leaders of the coalition ADC, to join forces with Atiku to rescue Nigeria.

In their goodwill messages, former Adamawa Governor, Sen. Bindow Jibrilla, Sen. Ahmed Hassan Barata, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Binani, Sen. Abdul’aziz Nyako and others, paid glowing tributes to the Waziri Adamawa.

Senator Binani called Atiku, the leader of Northern Politics and an inspiration to the Youth, having ventured into politics from his school days.

Sen. Nyako simply said of Atiku: ” You are a great man. The closer I get to you, the more I discover how great you are. I look forward to knowing you more.”

Sen. Abbo called Atiku a bridge builder, unifier, and a detribalised and dispassionate builder of men. Abbo stressed how Atiku raised leaders without recourse to their ethnic or religious affiliations.

He recalled how Atiku defied pressure to insist that Boni Haruna, a Christian be made Governor of Adamawa after Atiku won the election in 1999 but was picked to be Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also recalled how Atiku supported Sen. Bindow to be Governor in 2015 and Ahmadu Fintiri in 2019 and 2023 – All of them non Fulani. Sen. Abbo, however, expressed regrets at how Governor Fintiri allegedly barred officials of the Adamawa State government at all levels from attending any of the official functions of the Waziri.

The Atiku week of Service is organised by the Atiku Foundation, funded by the family. Secretary of the foundation Professor Ahmed Shehu, said this 3rd edition is an improvement on the previous editions.

The objectives have remained the same: To create an opportunity for the former Vice President to give back to the society through a series of events to mark his birthday.

He said the annual Atiku Week of Service has continued to touch lives including orphans, widows and other vulnerable groups. The initiative he added, is also shaping the future of the communities.

A key part of the Atiku week of Service is the Education Day. This year, 6 students from public schools within Toungo, including Halita Raymond, Bashir Husseini Milta Miletus, Isua Adamu, Swabadiso Ayuba.and Mainuna Ahmed were selected for scholarships. The Atiku Foundation (AAF), has undertaken to support their education.

A flagship event – the Atiku Unity Cup has been a source of unity and talents discovery.

Atiku, who was visibly happy with this year’s edition, used the occasion to thank his children and the AAF for the innovative handling of the programme and also expressed gratitude to the guests, especially Dele Momodu for gracing the 3rd edition.

