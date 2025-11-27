Bayelsa’s Newly Acquired Aircraft Makes Historic Inaugural Flight

NASS Caucus, Ogbuku Hail Governor Diri’s Vision

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The administration of governor Douye Diri on tuesday achieved another significant milestone as one of Bayelsa State’s two newly acquired aircraft undertook its historic inaugural flight and landed at the state-owned airport.

The ATR-72/600 aircraft departed the domestic wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 09:30hrs with about 50 passengers on board. notable dignitaries included governor Douye Diri; the immediate past deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd); members of the Bayelsa National Assembly caucus; minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Managing director of the Niger Delta development commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; president of the Ijaw national congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba; and the national chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Dr. Boladei Igali, among others.

The aircraft touched down at the Bayelsa international Airport at 10:40hrs to an enthusiastic reception by a large crowd On arrival, it was accorded the traditional water cannon salute by airport fire service trucks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Diri described the event as historic noting that it reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity for the people of Bayelsa and linking the state more effectively to the rest of the country and the world.

He stated that the commissioning of the aircraft represented “a moment of deep gratitude and celebration for every Bayelsan” and marked a transformative step toward strengthening aviation capacity and expanding the state’s economic opportunities.

His words: “Six years ago, we promised the people of Bayelsa a future of air connectivity and opportunity,today, that promise takes wing Bayelsa is launching its own commercial air services.

“On behalf of your government of renewed hope for Assured Prosperity, I am delighted to commission the first of two ATR-72/600 aircraft, each configured to carry 72 passengers and crew.

“This achievement marks the beginning of a new era of connectivity for Bayelsa bringing regular and reliable air services that will support modern commerce and development, connect businesses to new markets, and empower our people to thrive.”

Governor Diri also directed that the aircraft currently registered under the name Pioneer Airline be renamed Air Bayelsa or Bayelsa Air before the commencement of commercial operations, emphasizing that it is a state owned asset, not a private enterprise.

He acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors to the state’s aviation journey, particularly the late chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, who conceived the airport project, and former Governor Seriake Dickson, who brought it to fruition,he also expressed gratitude to Premium Trust Bank, Pioneer Airline, and the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for their support.

In his welcome address the managing director of Bayelsa airport limited, Air vice-Marshal Nelson Calmday (rtd), announced that the airline would operate daily flights to Lagos and Abuja, as well as routes across other Niger Delta states.

The managing director of pioneer airlines, captain Henry Ungbuku, pledged that the airline would embody the aspirations of the people of Bayelsa and the Niger Delta,he thanked governor Diri for his confidence in the company and assured that the state’s aircraft would be managed professionally and responsibly.

Managing director/CEO of premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, described the feat as a remarkable example of strategic partnership between the bank and the government, expressing satisfaction that the bank played a vital role in the aircraft acquisition.

Similarly, senator Konbowei Benson, speaking on behalf of the Bayelsa national assembly caucus, commended governor Diri’s vision and pledged their continued support for the state’s development initiatives.

Minister Lokpobiri also lauded the governor and urged the state to sustain the airline’s operations by ensuring that public officials patronize the carrier and pay for its services.

NDDC managing director, Dr. Ogbuku, described the aircraft acquisition as a positive development that would open up the state and promised the commission’s support in strengthening the airline.

PANDEF national chairman, Dr. Igali, noted that the people of the Niger Delta were proud of governor Diri’s achievements and pledged the forum’s continued support to enable the administration reach new heights.