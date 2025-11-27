Bagudu urges enhanced monitoring and evaluation to boost Nigeria’s economic development

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has emphasised the critical role of robust monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems in driving Nigeria’s national development.

He spoke during the Nigerian Association of Evaluators’ National Symposium on Strengthening National Development Through Inclusive and Collaborative M&E Systems in Abuja on Tuesday, highlighting the centrality of M&E to evidence-based policy implementation, resource optimisation, and sustainable economic growth.

He explained that effective monitoring and evaluation go beyond routine oversight to track progress, identify gaps, and inform corrective actions that align with Nigeria’s long-term development objectives.

“Monitoring and evaluation is not just a procedural exercise; it is a fundamental instrument for national progress,” the minister stated, explaining,

“It ensures that policies and programs deliver measurable impact, improve lives, and contribute meaningfully to our long-term development goals.”

He linked M&E to Agenda 2050, Nigeria’s long-term development blueprint, noting that the agenda sets measurable targets for inclusive growth, GDP per capita improvement, and sustainable investment.

He said that achieving these objectives requires collaboration among federal, state, and local governments, which should be guided by the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as altered.

Bagudu also highlighted the Renewed Hope Ward-Based Development Plan, which maps economic opportunities across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards.

He explained that by strategically investing in these local economies, the government aims to maximise productivity, generate income, and promote inclusive growth at the grassroots level.

He emphasised that rigorous monitoring and evaluation (M&E) is vital to Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

Evaluators and stakeholders were urged to adopt bold, data-driven approaches that ensure accountability, transparency, and evidence-based decision-making.

“Inclusive and collaborative monitoring and evaluation provides clarity, accountability, and a pathway to sustainable growth.

It enables governments and citizens alike to harness opportunities, optimise resources, and actively participate in nation-building,” he said.