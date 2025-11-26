Wike reaffirms commitment to complete stalled projects

…Insists he didn’t authorize closure of FCT schools

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has inspected the ongoing Guzape 2 project, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating infrastructure and boosting economic opportunities in the capital city.

During the inspection, Wike explained that the project, designated as A11, Guzape, had been stalled due to a lack of funding, but the current administration was determined to complete it.

“We felt that the only way we can create, or make people develop, is to create infrastructure,” he said.

The Minister noted that the project was part of the government’s efforts to expand Abuja and create more cities, citing the example of Maitama II, which was awarded over 10 years ago.

“Today, by the grace of God, the Federal Executive Council has awarded that job for the provision of engineering infrastructure,” he said.

Wike emphasized that the government was committed to compensating and relocating affected communities, citing the Guzape village, where compensation had already been made and relocation was underway.

The project is expected to create more opportunities for businesses and individuals, and contribute to the overall development of the FCT.

Addressing concerns about the impact of infrastructure development on surrounding villages, the Minister stated that affected communities would be compensated and relocated.

In an interview during a project inspection in Guzape 2, the Minister stated that he was unaware of the circular and had not approved any school closure.

While reacting to the school closure saga in FCT,Wike condemned a circular announcing the closure of government schools in Abuja, describing it as unauthorized and misleading.

The circular, allegedly issued by the FCT Secondary Education Board, claimed that schools would be shut down by November 28, 2025.

Wike stated that he was unaware of the circular and had not approved any school closure.

In the words of the Minister: “I was watching television last night and I saw a report that FCT has directed schools to be shut down.

I couldn’t believe it, so I called the Mandate Secretary of Education, but he couldn’t reply.

I had to get to the details, and I found out that the circular was given to all schools without our approval,” he said.

Wike announced that the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, had been suspended indefinitely, and the involved directors would face disciplinary action according to civil service rules.

“It’s unimaginable how people could take such a decision without the head of the affairs knowing. It’s very unfortunate,” he said.

The Minister assured that the FCT was safe and secure, with no credible threat warranting a school closure.

He emphasized that the security agencies were working to ensure the continuity of education in the territory.

“Kaduna has never shut down, Nassarawa has never shut down, and Kogi has never shut down. So how will you say we were threatened?” he questioned.

