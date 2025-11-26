Wike orders heightened security in Abuja as “Operation Sweep” resumes

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has re-launched Operation Sweep, a joint security operation aimed at curbing rising criminal activities in Abuja, particularly kidnappings and armed robbery.

The operation, which kicked off yesterday, involves a task force comprising the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies deployed across strategic locations in the capital city.

Briefing newsmen shortly after a security meeting chaired by the FCT Minister in Lifecamp, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, announced that the operation will focus on four major sectors: Gwagwalada, Bwari, and two sectors within the city center, covering areas like Berger, Wuse, Karu, Mararaba, Karshi, and Orozo.

“Sometimes in between the years, when we have filled the need to commence that operation, we kick-start it.

The FCT Minister, His Excellency Nyesom Wike in his wisdom, has provided adequate logistics for that operation, and it has been kick-started.

It kick-started with creation of four major sectors” The goal , the CP said is to ensure that crime doesn’t come close to the FCT, especially with the festive season approaching.

Prevent kidnappings and armed robbery.

“It is a very expanded meeting of the FCT administration and the security agencies.

The highlights of our meeting are basically the activation of Operation Sweep, that kicked yesterday.

It was relaunched, and that is mostly done towards the end of the year”.

Most importantly, the CP said the objectives are to intensify surveillance and patrols, especially around schools and places of worship.

“And we have also tried our best to patrol, and we have commenced in earnest the deployment of heavy logistics around the locations, especially around the fringes, where it is most likely that anyone that wants to perpetrate that level of crime will want to attempt.

So schools are being patrolled, schools are being profiled, and schools are being well secured. We’re building confidence in them”.

“The Operation Sweep is to identify and apprehend individuals disguising as beggars or dispatch riders with criminal intent, as they collaborate with relevant agencies to remove unauthorized settlements and reduce crime hotspots”.

“It is going to border on so many crimes and criminalities that we see popping up their ugly heads within or around the FCT.

So basically, one, we have experienced kidnappings in some states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is painful, and we think that the Federal Capital Territory should never experience that. And so before the operation kick-started yesterday, various security agencies putting their hands together, all of us, including the police, the military, all under the military, the NSCDC, the DSS, the road safety, immigration, correctional service, all including the security agencies under the control of the FCT, came together and decided to commence our own operation Sweep”

Dantawaye appealed to residents to remain calm, trust the security agencies, and report any suspicious activities.

He assured that the operation has received full backing from Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, with logistics and funding already provided.

