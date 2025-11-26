Wike denies early school closure rumor, suspends Education official

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) Barr Nyesom Wike has clarified that the claim of a November 28, 2025, closure was false and misleading.

Wike denied reports that government schools in Abuja would close early, stating that no such directive was issued.

A statement issued by authorities of the Administration said the administration urged parents, students, and school authorities to disregard the rumor, emphasizing that the academic calendar remains unchanged.

Following the false report, Barr Wike suspended the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, and instructed the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, to discipline the Director of School Services, Mrs. Aishatu Sani Alhassan, according to civil service rules.

On his part, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary for Education in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), disowned a viral circular announcing the closure of government schools in Abuja by November 28, 2025, describing it as “wrong and unauthorized.”

In an interview, Hayyo clarified that the director who signed the circular had no authority to do so, as only the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, can approve school closures. “The circular has no merit or credibility,” he said, urging parents and school authorities to disregard the message.

Hayyo attributed the false report to a breach of protocol by the Director of School Services, Mrs. Aishatu Sani Alhassan, and assured that disciplinary action would be taken. He emphasized that there was no cause for alarm, stating, “FCT is safe, teaching and learning are proceeding without distraction.”

“Seriously, the way you saw the circular is the same way that I see the circular, which I believe is a wrong circular because the director that signed the circular has no right to do that”.

‘In the FCT administration, you can only close schools with the approval of the Honorable Minister of FCT. He’s the only person that can direct the closure of schools due to one reason or the other. But we never had any information, I never received any approval from the Honorable Minister and I never see anything like that that warrants closure of schools on or before Friday 28th”.

“The director that signed the circular has no power, has no authority to sign and communicate to the parent and principal on the closure of schools. It’s only the Minister or approval of the Minister through the Education Secretary that can do that. So the director has no right to do that”.

“There is no any cause for alarm. FCT were safe, all our schools were safe, there is no any problem. Teaching and learning in our schools are taking place effectively without any distraction”.

However, the FCT Administration has since suspended the Mandate Secretary and directed disciplinary measures against the involved director, while assuring residents of the region’s security and the unchanged academic calendar. Parents and students have been advised to ignore the misleading circular.

The FCTA also assured residents of enhanced security measures, with the Minister ordering the resumption of Operation Sweep and other security initiatives in the capital.

