Tinubu administration taking bold steps to revamp Nigeria’s energy sector – Information Minister

…Says economic future hinges on stable energy

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is taking decisive steps to reposition the sector with steps that reflect courage, long-term planning, and a commitment to leaving Nigeria better than he found it.

The Minister, who spoke during the 8th ValueChain annual lecture series yesterday in Abuja stated that Nigeria’s economic revival depends heavily on a stable, modern, and efficient energy sector.

He reiterated that the Tinubu administration’s push for compressed natural gas, CNG, is part of a broader strategy for the evolution of a sustainable and affordable energy mix ecosystem that provides for cleaner fuel affordability, cleaner fuel option and a plan to actively situate and support Nigerian citizens and businesses.

In the words of the Minister:”this is not just an energy policy, it is an economic and social intervention that directly affects transport, manufacturing, and household budgets.

Also, through the Electricity Act and enhanced collaboration with states, the government is unlocking new opportunities for private investment in green solutions and improved service delivery.

According to him, the goal is simple: reliable power for homes, industries, and economic growth. And by strengthening regulatory clarity, deepening local content, and encouraging innovation, the administration is reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a top destination for energy investments across Africa.

These reforms are bold, sometimes challenging, but essential for the stability and prosperity of our nation, the Minister said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, said energy is not just a commodity but a lifeblood of industrialization; the backbone of economic productivity, driver of jobs and a critical lever for social stability and national security.

He said yet in Nigeria, energy conversation has often been defined more by controversy than by clarity, more by perception than by data, and more by distrust than by partnership.

“The task before us today is to reshape not only the architecture of the energy sector, but also the public narrative surrounding it.

No nation on earth has achieved sustainable prosperity without first resolving its energy question.

From manufacturing to agriculture, from transportation to digital infrastructure, every sector of the modern economy depends on reliable, affordable, and accessible energy.”

On his part, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Valuechain Magazine, Musa Bashir Usman, said the energy landscape is shifting technologically, economically, socially, or politically thus the need for discussion and recommendations in investments, regulation, technology adoption, human capital, and environmental stewardship that will define the prosperity of generations to come.

“Today the Nigerian energy industry stands at a modulation point. The Petroleum Industry Act is redefining governance and operations.

The global energy transition is challenging traditional models, and the urgency to maximise our resources’ sustainability for the benefit of all Nigerians has never been clearer.

“This moment forces us to confront essential national questions such as, how do we unlock the full potential of natural gas as a catalyst for industrialisation and power generation? He questioned.

