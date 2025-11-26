THRIVE Initiative boosts healthcare delivery for vulnerable Bayelsans

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The chief of party (CoP) for the Transforming Health and Resilience for Individuals through Vibrant Empowerment (THRIVE) project, Dr. Faith Lannap, has reaffirmed the project’s commitment to strengthening health systems and improving the wellbeing of vulnerable populations across Bayelsa State.

Speaking at the THRIVE stakeholders’ forum held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa, Dr. Lannap explained that the five year cooperative agreement running from 2024 to December 2029 is funded by the united states government through the U.S. Department of State.

She stated that the THRIVE project is implemented by the centre for Clinical Care and Clinical Research Nigeria (CCCRN) in partnership with Project HOPE and TA Connect, with joint efforts focused on strengthening linkages between communities and healthcare facilities, especially for children living with HIV.

According to her, the initiative seeks to improve the health and wellbeing of children living with HIV and reduce HIV-related risks among uninfected children, adolescents, and young people, contributing to sustained epidemic control across 16 states in Nigeria.

Dr. Lannap emphasized that THRIVE is tailored to build resilience, strengthen service delivery, and ensure that vulnerable groups—especially children, adolescents, and pregnant women—receive comprehensive, quality healthcare.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Siyefa Brisibe, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare services at all levels.

He noted that under the current administration, the health of every Bayelsan remains a priority.

If you are in Bayelsa state, your health is important visit our health insurance scheme, building resilience is critical, and this is where the prosperity government will continue to thrive, he said.

Dr. Brisibe commended CCCRN for its strategic efforts under the THRIVE project, stressing that collaborations of this nature significantly enhance health-systems development, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

In his remarks, the executive secretary of the Bayelsa state primary health care board, Dr. Williams Appah, described THRIVE as a transformative initiative that will expand healthcare access for people living with HIV while strengthening financing mechanisms to ensure sustainable service delivery.

“The objectives and goals of this project differ from what we have previously implemented. It will deepen interventions within and around Bayelsa state, and that is why we value collaborations; HIV is not a stand-alone disease; it requires synergy,” he noted.

The THRIVE project coordinator, Mr. Moses Ole, added that the initiative not only seeks to improve the wellbeing of children living with HIV but also aims to reduce HIV related risks among uninfected children.

“He stated that the project places special emphasis on adolescents and young people to help achieve sustained epidemic control, pregnant women, he added, will benefit from improved access to essential maternal health services.

The meeting concluded with a strong collective commitment from stakeholders including BANGOF, WOMAN, NAPTIP, AAON, SACA, and various MDAs to drive impactful change and build stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities across Bayelsa State through the THRIVE Project.

