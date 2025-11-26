Southern Governors’ Forum meets in Ogun, to address pressing issues

November 26, 2025
by Peter Anayo068

In a bid to further build on the strength of regional cooperation and shared developmental agenda,  members of the Southern Governors’ Forum are scheduled to meet in Iperu, Ogun State, today, Wednesday, to deliberate on pressing national issues.

This was indicated in a statement issued by the Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The meeting which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m, will be held at the Governor’s Residence, Iperu, Ogun State.

The statement added that in addition to the scheduled meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum, there will be a joint engagement with the Southern Traditional Rulers Council at 1:00 p.m today.

This session, it said, will provide an opportunity to deliberate on matters of shared regional interest and strengthen collaboration between political and traditional leadership.

Speaking on the meeting in a post on X, Governor Abiodun said: “As we prepare to host the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting today, we are pleased to receive some of the distinguished attendees, particularly traditional rulers and respected leaders from across the southern region.

“Their visit offered us the opportunity to deepen ongoing engagements and align our shared expectations ahead of the gathering.

“We value the presence of our royal fathers and regional leaders, whose wisdom and guidance continue to enrich our processes.

“As host, we remain committed to creating an atmosphere that encourages honest dialogue and fosters stronger collaboration among all stakeholders as we work together for the peace, stability, and development of our region and country by extension.”

 

