Reps convey resolution against Nigeria’s CPC designation to US

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has disclosed that the Nigerian Parliament has conveyed to the United States Government its recent resolution faulting Nigeria’s designation as ‘Country of Particular Concern’ by President Donald Trump.

Speaker Abbas and members of the House, at a special plenary session on national security on Tuesday, also faulted the alleged religious genocide in Nigeria, arguing that the security crises in the country can be attributed to different factors, some of which are external.

The Speaker, in his opening address before lawmakers had an extended debate on the current state of security in Nigeria, said international developments on the country’s security issue “also deserve our careful attention.”

He said: “The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 was introduced in the United States Congress, which places Nigeria on the list of Countries of Particular Concern. The bill suggests that Nigeria permits or encourages religious persecution.

“Members may recall that this House extensively debated and unanimously rejected the claims. The government of Nigeria does not and will never support or sponsor violence against its citizens. We conveyed our resolutions to the United States Congress, the Department of State, and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.”

Speaker Abbas said it is important to restate “Nigeria’s actual security reality,” noting that over the past 15 years, the Nigerian Government has invested significant resources in confronting insurgency and widespread violence.

“It is true that in some communities, Christians have been targeted, just as Muslim communities have suffered similar attacks in others,” he said.

The Speaker emphasised that “a more confident engagement” from the US, championed by President Trump, would support Nigeria’s efforts to modernise equipment, reinforce training, and strengthen accountability systems.

He declared: “Nigeria welcomes this prospect and is prepared to work transparently and responsibly with American institutions.

“Our sovereignty remains non-negotiable, yet partnership, especially when extended in good faith, can allow both countries to face shared threats with greater clarity and purpose.”

Speaker Abbas stated that the terrorist acts have been carried out by violent groups pursuing their agenda, stressing that “they do not reflect the policy or practice of the Nigerian state.”

He added: “Terrorism, banditry, communal clashes, and extremist violence have brought suffering to Nigerians of all faiths. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, and every institution of government remains committed to protecting that right.

“With this context in mind, Nigeria continues to welcome partnership and constructive engagement. At the same time, we cannot accept conclusions that do not reflect the complexities of our security challenges.”

While noting that Nigeria’s response to the Religious Freedom Accountability Bill has been “calm and measured,” the Speaker said the country has been mindful of its longstanding relationship with the US.

“I wish to reaffirm that dialogue is more productive than recrimination,” he said.

Speaker Abbas said following the recent meeting between Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, “We are prepared to collaborate with partners on intelligence sharing, counterterrorism training, surveillance technology, and the disruption of financial networks linked to violent groups.”

As the Speaker admitted that Nigeria’s security history “carries its own hard truths,” he pointed out that it also “contains moments when partners stepped forward at decisive hours.”

Speaker Abbas said: “During his presidency from 2017 to 2021, President Donald Trump broke with the hesitation of earlier administrations. He authorised the sale of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, a platform that transformed aspects of our counter-terrorism operations.

“At a time when Nigeria struggled to access essential equipment, he was willing to do what others would not. That decision mattered. It saved lives, strengthened our capabilities, and signalled that Nigeria’s fight against terror was not ours alone to bear.

“This history gives particular weight to his renewed interest in Nigeria today. It is an encouraging signal that the door may once again be open for deeper security cooperation, free from old constraints, more attuned to Nigeria’s realities and shaped by mutual respect.”

