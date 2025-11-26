PSC NPF execute Presidential directive on recruitment of 30,000 Police Officers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have established a high-powered joint Ad-hoc Committee to drive the immediate commencement of the recruitment of 30,000 new police personnel.

The Ad-hoc Committee was inaugurated today, 26th November, 2025 by the Chairman, Police Service Commission DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd) at the Police Service Commission Corporate Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, following the presidential directive to bolster the numerical strength of the NPF and enhance national security.

The primary mandate of the Joint Ad-hoc Committee is to collaborate and brainstorm on creating a seamless, transparent, and efficient recruitment process.

The committee will work to ensure the exercise is conducted with the highest standards of integrity and merit.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, who was represented by DIG (Bar) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), fdc, stated that “the collaboration is crucial for a successful exercise”.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that the recruitment is fair and based on established guidelines.

DIG Lakanu is also the Chairman, Nigeria Police Force Matters Committee, PSC.

The Inspector-General of Police, who was represented by CP Edwin Eloho of the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, emphasized the importance of recruitment in strengthening the police force’s capacity to serve and protect the citizens of Nigeria.

He affirmed the NPF’s full cooperation with the PSC to ensure the timely and successful achievement of this national objective.

The inauguration of this committee marks a critical step forward in the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing security challenges and improving the police-to-citizen ratio across the country.

The Police Service Commission is the Federal Executive Body empowered to appoint, promote, dismiss, and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding offices in the Nigeria Police Force, except the Inspector-General of Police.

The Nigeria Police Force is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria. It is designated to, amongst others, prevent and detect crime, protect lives and property, and maintain public order and safety.

