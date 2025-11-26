November 26, 2025
Trending now

Jos gear up for historic Jesus crusade

Bayelsa inaugurates ACSM Technical Working Group to boost Measles–Rubella awareness’s

Nigeria Police Force nabs , repatriates escaped fraud convict to Turkey

Police dismiss alleged herdsmen invasion, attack in Rivers as false

2027: Borno ADC youth groups warns party to beware of political jobbers,…

NNPC/Heirs Energies Breaks New Ground as OML 17 Doubles Output, Adding Over…

THRIVE Initiative boosts healthcare delivery for vulnerable Bayelsans

Wike reaffirms commitment to complete stalled projects

NDLEA busts illicit drug warehouse, recovers N6.7 bn opioids, arrests baron, 5…

2025 Management Day: NIM reaffirms commitment to world-class practices

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police dismiss alleged herdsmen invasion, attack in Rivers as false

by Peter Anayo0109

 

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed the report of the invasion and attack of armed Fulani herdsmen in Rivers State as false and misleading.

A video alleging how Fulani herdsmen who launched an attack in Rivers State were repelled by Ijaw youths surfaced online on Tuesday and went viral on social media platforms, especially Facebook.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday dismissed the report as rumours, describing the claims as a dangerous fabrication intended to incite panic in the state.

Iringe-Koko clarified that there was neither any incident or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State.

She said, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, falsely claiming Fulani herdsmen attacked a community in Rivers State and were repelled by Ijaw youths.

“The Police Command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.

“There have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State. This fabricated narrative is a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the State.”

The Rivers Police image maker urged the public to disregard the information and exercise restraint in sharing unverified content that could spark unnecessary tension or damage the State’s reputation.

She disclosed that the Police Command is working in synergy with other security agencies, and remains committed to protecting lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining peace and order across Rivers State.

“Robust security measures in synergy with other sister security agencies are in place, including operational patrol teams, surveillance units, and tactical squads.

“The Police Command under the leadership of CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, is dedicated to transparent and accountable policing.

“The public is advised to remain calm, be vigilant, and always verify information through official channels before sharing,” she said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Ex-Militant Group, MEND Vows To Protect Oil Installations In N’Delta From Attack – Gbomo

Editor

NUJ National Advisory Council ends meeting in Abuja with sweeping resolutions

Editor

Rivers Landlord’s son on the run after failed rape attempt on 15 year old female tenant

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO